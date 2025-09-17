Florida Women’s Cross Country Opens Season No. 12

Florida women’s cross country made an impressive first showing in the National Coaches Poll, sitting at No. 12. Though the preseason rankings had them a spot further on the list, there remains high anticipation for what this year has in store.

Following a strong finish to the 2024 season, the Gators made a name for themselves both in their conference and on a national level. The team finished third at the SEC Championships, followed by a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

The team will look to continue this momentum without Parker Valby, the reigning SEC Cross Country Champion. While her time at Florida may have come to an end, her legacy and impact on the program have set the stage for future success this fall. And after their season opener, it seems like they are more than capable of such gains.

The Gators swept the podium at the Florida Intercollegiate Invite on Aug. 29. Freshman Desma Chepkoech dominated in her first college race, winning the 5k with a time of 17:00.2. Behind her, Reagan Gilmore and Caroline Wells secured second and third place.

As for the men’s team, the Gators are currently unranked. They, too, performed well as a team at the 2025 opener, finishing in second. Florida’s Jonathan Leon ran the 8k in 24:55.7 and placed fourth overall. The program looks to make strides this year in the competitive environment of the SEC.

Both teams are scheduled to compete on Sept. 26 at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, in what is sure to include another great lineup of competition.

