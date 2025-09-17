Spurrier Critical of Florida’s Offensive Approach

Florida Gators legend Steve Spurrier was not afraid to share his opinion after UF’s loss at No. 3 LSU on Monday’s edition of Another Dooley Noted Podcast.

“It was not a good way to lose,” Spurrier said.

While he praised Florida’s defense for only allowing one touchdown and two field goals – one of which came after a turnover – Spurrier was critical of the offensive scheme.

Spurrier thought Florida schemed for too many passes against LSU. In Florida’s loss to South Florida, quarterback DJ Lagway threw 33 passes. In Florida’s loss to LSU, Lagway threw 49 passes. After throwing one interception against South Florida, Lagway threw a career-high five interceptions against LSU.

Lagway is already up to six interceptions after throwing nine all of last year, while only throwing two touchdown passes against FBS opponents.

Lagway is “off a little bit from what he did last year, because last year at the end of the season there he was really good in those wins over Ole Miss and LSU,” Spurrier said.

Spurrier was also critical of Florida’s energy on the sideline. Spurrier noted how LSU coach Brian Kelly yelled at quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after he threw an interception.

“Kelly’s not afraid to get mad over there,” Spurrier said. “I wish somebody would get mad on our sideline. It doesn’t have to be the head coach. Assistant coach, somebody.”

Spurrier also talked about substituting Lagway for backup quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., a true freshman.

“I don’t know at what point they’re going to throw him in there,” Spurrier said, “but if DJ seems like he’s off a bit or not working, that’s something you have to consider, certainly.”

Florida coach Billy Napier, however, doesn’t “subscribe to that theory” of replacing underperforming players. In his postgame news conference last Saturday, Napier called Lagway “one of the best quarterbacks in the country” and that his performance against LSU was not “indicative of who he is as a teammate, a football player and a leader on our team.”

Florida’s offensive schemes and Napier’s faith in Lagway will be put to the test Saturday night at No. 4 Miami (3-0). Kickoff is set for 7:44 p.m. on ABC, and coverage will also start at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 98.1-FM, 103.7-FM /850-AM WRUF.

Category: College Football, Feature Sports News, Gators Football