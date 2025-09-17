Tail of Three Stories: Fins Winless, Bucs Can’t Lose, Jags Level Out

Week 2 was nothing short of miserable for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins. Both Florida squads emerged from nail-biting games with a loss.

The same cannot be said for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to a thrilling win in his 14th game-winning drive of his career.

This week, the Jags and Fins each have a divisional matchup. If either team wants to see success down the line, they will have to remain competitive and generate a victory. However, winning may be much more difficult for one team than the other.

That sets the stage for Riley and Dalton’s Week 3 picks. After Dalton swept last week, the head-to-head battle is all square at 4-2.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

The season continues to derail for the Dolphins (0-2). The New England Patriots walked into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and defeated their divisional foe in the home opener Sunday. The worst news? It gets even more difficult from here.

The Bills (2-0) have looked like the team to beat in the NFL. Quarterback Josh Allen & Co. completed the comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 and took over in New York against the Jets.

If the Dolphins want any chance to remain competitive Thursday night, they will have to contain Bills running back James Cook. The 2022 second-round pick tallied 135 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 2.

In addition to its dynamic offense, Buffalo has a stifling defense. The front seven tallied three sacks in the Jets game, with safety Cole Bishop adding another. With Dolphins right guard James Daniels and right tackle Austin Jackson out for a handful of weeks, the team may need a new plan to stop the Bills’ attack.

Following last week’s heartbreaking loss, the Dolphins must make a change. Should Tua Tagovailoa remain under center? Will Mike McDaniel see a fifth season at the helm in South Florida?

If it were up to the fans, the answers to those questions would be a hard “no.” Prior to the Week 2 contest, Dolphins fans raised money through GoFundMe to fly a banner across Hard Rock Stadium that read “FIRE GRIER, FIRE MCDANIEL.” Chris Grier has been with the organization since 2000 and the general manager since 2016.

Sending a clear message: a banner with “Fire Grier, Fire McDaniel” flying around Hard Rock Stadium ahead of today’s Dolphins game. pic.twitter.com/n5sGTe037n — Riley Orovitz (@rileyorovitz) September 14, 2025

The Dolphins’ loss Sunday came down to poor time management and an influx of penalties. Both can be placed on abysmal coaching. McDaniel, hired in 2022, brought a new “culture” to Miami when he arrived. He and the culture don’t seem to fit in with the Dolphins any longer.

Riley: Bills 35, Dolphins 7

Dalton: Bills 35, Dolphins 20

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS)

The Jaguars fell to 1-1 after struggling to hold the Cincinnati Bengals-less Joe Burrow. The 2024 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year went down in the first half with a turf toe injury and is sidelined for three months.

Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were too much for the Jags defense. Chase tallied 165 receiving yards on 14 catches, his highest reception total since Week 14 of the 2024 season.

Jacksonville showed promise through most of the game. The contest was back-and-forth with three lead changes and three ties. The Jaguars took the lead on a 25-yard field goal off the foot of kicker Cam Little. Browning jumped over the pile and extended the ball into the end zone with just 18 seconds remaining,

Despite the loss, the Jaguars played efficient football Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense generated three sacks. The offense put up quality points, but the defense fell short when it mattered most.

Jacksonville will be back at EverBank Stadium for its meeting with the Texans (0-2).

The Jags’ AFC South rival came down to the wire with the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Houston lost its home opener in a stunner, falling 20-19 after Mayfield continued his late-game heroics for the Bucs.

The Jags will have their hands full Sunday in trying to contain third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins.

While coming off two lackluster performances, Stroud has seen immense success when playing Jacksonville. He threw for 587 yards and three touchdowns across the teams’ two meetings last season.

Riley: Jaguars 21, Texans 17

Dalton: Texans 24, Jaguars 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX)

The Buccaneers’ fourth-quarter comebacks continue. After trailing 19-14 with 2:10 left in the contest, Mayfield led an 11-play 80-yard game-winning touchdown drive Monday against the Texans. After failing the two-point conversion, Tampa Bay went ahead 20-19 with just six seconds remaining. The eighth-year quarterback went 7-for-9 in the final drive. Running back Rachaad White capped the electric win with a two-yard run into the end zone.

The Bucs improved to 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season.

Wide receiver and rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka picked up his third touchdown in two games. He will play a major role in Sunday’s match with the New York Jets.

New York enters Sunday 0-2. After falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, there was still some promise heading into Week 2. That promise evaporated quickly.

Quarterback Justin Fields started the season off hot with a 72.7 completion percentage and 218 passing yards. Week 2 was a different story. The Buffalo Bills held Fields to just three completions (yes, three completions in more than three quarters of play). That was until he was replaced by backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

The Jets will look to right the ship Sunday in Tampa Bay. With the success the Bucs have generated thus far, New York may need some luck in taking on the undefeated group in Florida.

Riley: Buccaneers 30, Jets 14

Dalton: Buccaneers 28, Jets 17

