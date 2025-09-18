Freshman Phenoms Enter Miami Lights Amid New Trend

Freshmen making an impact used to be laughable. Programs’ youngest players would be lucky to see the field.

But those times have concluded. Across college football, first-year players are no longer sitting and waiting. They are stepping into starring roles, especially in offensive skill positions.

On Saturday, Florida will venture to Miami Gardens to face No. 4 Miami. The Gators are 1-2, while the Hurricanes are 3-0 and have surged into the national spotlight. Despite resting at different points in system rebuilds (or failed ones), both programs are prime examples of a trend towards freshmen contributing at some of the nation’s largest schools. Miami and Florida rely on freshman wideouts to guide their passing attacks: Vernell Brown III and Malachi Toney.

Brown entered Gainesville with high expectations as a five-star recruit (On3) and third-generation gator. He has lived up to the hype. Through three games, he has caught 16 passes for 197 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per reception.

He made history in his first game, becoming just the third true freshman receiver in Florida history to start a season opener. The other two: Percy Harvin and Antonio Callaway

But Florida needed Brown to step in immediately. With Elijah Badger and Chimere Dike moving on to the NFL, the Gators lost their top two receiving options from last season. Brown has answered the call, giving Napier’s offense a reliable target who can consistently win one-on-one battles.

After Florida’s win over Long Island, head Coach Billy Napier praised his poise, saying, “I think he’s a great competitor. He’s obviously skilled, but I think more importantly, he’s got a certain maturity level, and you could see tonight it’s not too big for him.”

Toney’s rise has been even more surprising. As a three-star prospect (On3) from national powerhouse American Heritage, he entered a deep receiver room in Miami without expectations of immediate playing time. But just weeks into the season, he has become quarterback Carson Beck’s favorite target.

“What’s special about Malachi Toney is just his approach to the game. That guy approaches the game as if he’s a fifth-year, sixth-year NFL vet, always at it. Always working. He’s just getting started.” Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said after Miami’s win over Notre Dame.

Toney’s emergence has revamped Miami’s offense. Paired with LSU transfer CJ Daniels, the Hurricanes have the downfield threats they need for one of the nation’s leading offenses.

But Brown and Toney aren’t alone. College football is in a new era. We saw last year freshmen like Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith making immediate impacts. Coaches no longer hesitate to trust first-year players in big moments. The combination of advanced training, high-level high school competition and roster turnover has prepared freshmen to contribute immediately.

“We’ve always had a philosophy from a system standpoint, and if you have a really unique skill player that is a freshman, you need to be able to get that guy ready to play,” Napier said. “So I think we’re built from a process standpoint, for a running back or a receiver to be able to play early.”

This weekend, the spotlight shines on Brown and Toney. Florida travels to Miami in a primetime showdown where the two young stars will share the same field – and continue proving that the freshman receiver revolution is here to stay.

