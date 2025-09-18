SEC Week 4: Sellers’ Playing Status Key for South Carolina

After a thrilling Week 3 in the SEC that delivered an all-time classic in Georgia’s win at Tennessee, the SEC will attempt to deliver an encore. Here are three can’t-miss matchups for Saturday.

Missouri (3-0) vs. South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

In a matchup that may prove crucial down the stretch for the playoffs, the South Carolina Gamecocks visit the No. 23 Missouri Tigers. Last season’s matchup was a classic, which South Carolina won 34-30. The Gamecocks scored the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left.

This year’s matchup seems to be a must-win for South Carolina. The Gamecocks enter off a blow-out defeat at home against Vanderbilt. An 0-2 start in the conference would put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Keys for Missouri

Three games in this season, no SEC squad has more rushing yards than the Tigers. Missouri averages 302 yards per game on the ground, more than 50 yards more than the next closest team. Much of this is due to starting sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy, who averages 8.1 yards per carry.

The Tigers’ run game has South Carolina coach Shane Beamer concerned:

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers have thrived against the pass. Missouri has allowed 100 passing yards per game — second best in the SEC. Against a star-studded passing game, the Tigers will need their secondary to give LaNorris Sellers fits.

Keys for South Carolina

A big story to monitor later in the week will be the quarterback situation for South Carolina. Star quarterback LaNorris Sellers exited last week’s contest in the second quarter after a vicious hit that garnered a targeting penalty. Sellers was listed as questionable in the SEC’s midweek injury report.

Regardless of who is at quarterback, the Gamecocks need their rushing offense to start producing. South Carolina is in the bottom of the SEC in rushing yards per game entering the contest. Missouri’s elite defense has struggled against the run this season, sitting mid-pack in the conference.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Auburn (3-0) vs. Oklahoma (3-0)

The two sides produced a thriller last season when Oklahoma rallied late to secure a 27-21 victory.

The top story heading into this contest is Auburn starting quarterback Jackson Arnold, who committed to Oklahoma out of high school and started for the Sooners last season, when he went 5-5. Arnold elected to transfer after a poor season and landed with the Tigers.

Keys for Auburn

The biggest factor contributing to Auburn’s perfect start is the running game. The Tigers average 242 yards on the ground this season, third best in the SEC. Auburn starting running back Jeremiah Cobb has the second most rushing yards of any back in the SEC through three weeks.

Similar to the offensive side of the ball, the Tiger defense flourishes when stopping the run. Auburn is second in the conference in rushing yards allowed per game with just 67.

Keys for Oklahoma

The name of the game for Oklahoma this season is its defense. After finishing mid table last season in most defensive stats, the Sooners lead the SEC in yards allowed per game this season.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables spoke Wednesday on what contributed to Oklahoma’s defensive turnaround:

Oklahoma also lead in points allowed this season, giving up just 6.3 points per game. While that figure is unsustainable in SEC play, a slower, lower scoring game favors the Sooners.

On offense, Oklahoma excels in the air. Transfer junior John Mateer from Washington State has excelled for the Sooners under center. Through three games, Mateer has thrown for 944 yards with nine total touchdowns.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Ole Miss (3-0) vs. Tulane (3-0)

In a matchup against two playoff hopefuls, the Tulane Green Wave hope to send shockwaves in the college football universe against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels.

Both teams enter the contest with unbeaten records. Tulane comes off a victory against Duke, while the Rebels held on to beat Arkansas.

Keys for Tulane

Under coach Jon Sumrall, the Green Wave’s offense has employed an option look. Tulane has run the ball an average of 40.7 times per game this season, a near identical output of last season’s average of 40.6. This matches up well against Ole Miss, which sits at the bottom of the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin believes Sumrall could be coaching in the SEC in the near future:

Tulane will also rely on starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff to keep the offense on schedule. While not an explosive quarterback, Retzlaff had thrown zero interceptions through three games.

Retzlaff’s dual-threat nature will also need to be utilized. He averaged a team-high 7.2 yards per carry this season and scored four rushing touchdowns against Duke. The running threat of Retzlaff could prove to be the difference against a struggling Rebel rushing defense.

Keys for Ole Miss

The big question mark for the Rebels will be who is under center Saturday. Starting quarterback Austin Simmons did not start last week due to a suspected ankle injury. As of Thursday morning, Simmons’ status is unknown for Saturday.

Should Simmons not start, backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss would get the start. Chambliss had a strong start against Arkansas, as he completed 72.4% of his passes for 353 yards and a touchdown.

The Rebels will need their strong running offense to continue a strong start. Ole Miss averaged 211 yards per game on the ground, fifth best in the SEC. Look for how starting running back Kewan Lacy copes against Tulane’s front seven early.

Tune in to this matchup at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

