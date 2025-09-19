From Gainesville to Norman, Jerry Schmidt Still Defines Winning Culture

Former Florida strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt has the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners ready to go for Saturday’s home matchup against No. 22 Auburn.

Schmidt’s coaching career began at Notre Dame in 1987. He subsequently spent time at many schools, including Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and, of course, Florida.

Schmidt was with the Gators from 1995 to 1998 and served as a major contributor to the Gators’ national championship in 1996. He also won national championships with Notre Dame in 1988 and Oklahoma in 2000.

But his accolades don’t stop there. Schmidt has trained 44 first-round NFL Draft selections, seven of whom were former Heisman Trophy winners. He’s also coached in 36 bowl games. After being with the Sooners from 1999 to 2017, they brought him back in 2022 to do what he does best.

Oklahoma has now started the 2025 season on fire, holding a 3-0 record, including a win against Michigan. But the Sooners’ game against Auburn Saturday will be their first taste of SEC competition this season. Auburn is undefeated, as well, so this Week 4 contest could be an entertaining one.

The Sooners have allowed just 19 points on the season, racking up seven sacks and wreaking havoc against opposing quarterbacks. On the offensive side, the backfield has been unstoppable on the ground. Quarterback John Mateer and running back Tory Blaylock both have over 160 rushing yards, and Mateer’s dual-threat ability forces defenses to scheme around his playing style.

Auburn’s offense has led the way in all three of its victories, posting over 30 points in each game. Quarterback Jackson Arnold has totaled 501 passing yards and a stellar 192 yards on the ground. He’s also thrown four touchdowns, rushed for four and has yet to throw an interception. The Tigers’ defensive front, led by prospective first-round edge rusher Keldric Faulk, will need to keep Mateer in the pocket and force him to throw. He has thrown three interceptions, but is best when he’s escaping the pocket.

Kickoff between Oklahoma and Auburn is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

