Gator Volleyball Set for Weekend in Wisconsin

Ryan Theis and No.15 Florida volleyball travel to Wisconsin to take on Theis’ former team, Marquette, on Friday. The Gators then stay to face the No.7 Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday in Madison, Theis’ hometown. The road trip marks the last non-conference games for the Gators this season.

Theis coached at Marquette for 11 years, where he led the team to three Big East regular season conference titles and compiled a 154-31 record in league play. He finished his career with an impressive 258-87 record, ranking first in program history with a winning percentage of .740.

Florida (5-2) is coming off a ranked win against Baylor in a thrilling five-set match, finishing the last set 15-9. Marquette (5-3) faced their first-ranked opponent of the season on September 17 versus No.7 Wisconsin, ending in a three-set loss.

This road trip marks the second time Florida has traveled to Milwaukee to take on Marquette, and the fifth overall matchup between the foes since their first battle in 1999. The Gators hold a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series record.

Florida’s most recent matchup with the Golden Eagles occurred in 2014 at the O’Dome, Ryan Theis’ first season with Marquette. Florida was defeated in five sets, marking Marquette’s first-ever victory against a top 10 opponent.

Wisconsin (6-1) awaits the Gators a couple of days later, marking Florida’s fifth-ranked matchup of the year. The last battle against the Badgers ended in a home loss, after five sets in 2023.

Wisconsin tallied two ranked sweeps early in the season against Kansas and Georgia Tech, but suffered a loss to No.5 Texas. Kelly Sheffield’s squad is a formidable opponent for Florida and the nation so far.

The Badgers returned three starters and eight players this season, entering this weekend with chemistry and five straight three-set victories.

Florida looks for its third-ranked win of the season, taking on Marquette Friday at 7 p.m., then Wisconsin Sunday at 1 p.m.

