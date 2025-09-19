Gators Soccer Falls One Goal Short of First SEC Win

The Florida Gators (4-5, 0-2 SEC) are still fighting for their first SEC win after Thursday’s 2-1 loss on the road against No. 24 Oklahoma (8-1-1, 1-0-1 SEC), which marked the Sooners’ first conference win of the season. They even did so in front of their home crowd.

Speaking of home crowds, Gator Katie Johnston may have been on the road with her team, but it was a road trip back home for her. This freshman is from Edmond, Oklahoma, and played against the Sooners just about 45 minutes from her hometown and high school on Thursday. With something to prove, and maybe some familiar hometown faces in the stands, Johnston played once more with her freshman fire.

The first half of the game remained scoreless for both teams, but just as the second half kicked off, the Sooners came with a goal sooner than some expected. Oklahoma’s Alexis Washington passed the ball over to teammate Juliette Rayo for the score.

Then Florida came chomping back. In the 64th minute, Kai Tsakiris led the play with a free kick. Abby Gemma carried it to the box, where Skye Barnes took over. She maneuvered around a defender to make a shot that tied the game.

But the fight did not end there as Oklahoma soon took back the lead. In the 80th minute, Sooner Riley Brown sent the ball over to Kayla Keefer, who brought it down to Lexi Dendis for the go-ahead goal. While the goal was reviewed for potential offsides, the score stood.

The Gators dropped their second consecutive SEC game by one score and now look to move on.

The Gators continue their SEC gauntlet Sunday with the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks at Dizney Stadium at 4 p.m. Sunday on the SEC Network +.

