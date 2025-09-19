Gators Volleyball Nears SEC Play After Strong Non-Conference Run

No. 15 Florida Gators volleyball is two matches away from entering SEC play.

The Gators have a record of 5-2 to begin the season, with two ranked wins against No. 3 Pitt and No. 20 Baylor. They take on Marquette Friday and No. 7 Wisconsin to round out non-conference play.

Last week, the Gators went 1-1 with a three-set loss to North Carolina before bouncing back with a win over Baylor.

On Sunday, the Gators defeated the Bears in five sets for their first ranked win at home under first-year head coach Ryan Theis.

This game marked huge achievements for multiple Gators. Setter Alexis Stucky surpassed 2,000 career assists in her third double-double of the season. Three Gators recorded double-digit kills against the Bears, including Jaela Auguste, Amiya Madkin and Jordyn Byrd.

Going into these last two non-conference games, Texas transfer Jordyn Byrd has been the obvious standout on offense. She has recorded 106 kills in seven games with a hitting percentage of .258. Byrd had a season high 23 kills against Pitt.

Florida’s other offensive weapons include middle blockers Auguste and Alec Rothe and outside hitter Madkin.

Defensively, freshman libero Lily Hayes leads the team with 90 digs with 3.3 digs per set. Middle blockers Jaela Auguste and Alec Rothe lead the team in blocks with 29 for Auguste and 30 for Rothe.

Looking toward conference play, the Gators look to take on five ranked opponents inside of the SEC with two teams inside of the top 10.

The Gators have a history of dominance in the SEC with a total of 25 regular season titles under former coach Mary Wise. Theis has big shoes to fill, as the Gators hope to bring home the title for the first time since 2022.

The Gators must take on Marquette and Wisconsin before SEC play begins next Friday against Mississippi State in Gainesville.

