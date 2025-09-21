Buchholz Blanks Richmond Hill In Weather-Shortened Win

Lightning stopped the game, but not the Bobcats’ momentum.

Buchholz rolled to a 21-0 halftime lead against previously undefeated Richmond Hill (Ga.) on Friday before an hour-plus weather delay led game officials to suspend the contest at the break.

The score stands per Florida High School Athletic Association rules and so does the statement win at Citizens Field.

The Bobcats (4-1) played fast and finished their drives strong. Four-star Florida commit Justin Williams set the tone on the first snap from scrimmage with a 39-yard catch before scoring on a 37-yard run. He later added a receiving TD.

Williams’ second score came toward the end of the second quarter on a bounce-out that looked easy only because the read was right.

“I saw the A-gap collapse, bounced it outside and took it up the sideline into the end zone,” Williams said.

Quarterback Andrew Whittemore surpassed the 100-yard mark before halftime by accumulating at least 118 passing yards through a series of explosive plays — 39, 21, 10, 7 and 5 yards, along with a 46-yard scoring dagger to Marquel Brooks at the 6:37 mark of the second quarter.

“We came out strong and executed the plan,” Whittemore said. “We ran it well and took a couple shots deep. My favorite was the post to Marquel Brooks — out of the timeout, we settled down and hit the touchdown.”

The Buchholz defense kept the Wildcats (4-1) at bay.

“Our defense is legit,” Williams said. The defense’s fourth-down grit made the lead stand up.

Buchholz stopped two Richmond Hill fourth-down attempts in the red zone, one on a fumble recovery by end Evan Walker on the first snap of the second quarter and a stand at the 18-yard line. Outside of a single 54-yard completion, Richmond Hill never cashed in.

Offensively, the Bobcats went 1-for-1 on fourth down with a Williams 3-yard conversion to keep a drive alive.

Buchholz gained redemption after losing 35-28 to the Wildcats last season in Georgia.

Hovering above it all is the steady hand of Buchholz coach Mark Whittemore, Andrew’s father. The longtime Buchholz leader has guided players and transformed the Bobcats into a program known for pace, precision and Friday-night composure.

The father–son connection was evident in the details: clean checks, timely shots and a willingness to let the defense control field position.

District 6A-3 play starts Friday at 7 p.m. when Buchholz hosts Ponte Vedra Nease (4-1).

