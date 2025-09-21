Skip to main content
Florida Gators coach Billy Napier surveys the field against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Dooley Grades The Gators: Not A Good Look

By

September 21, 2025

Pat Dooley, who co-hosts The Tailgate Show on WRUF with Jeff Cardozo, brings you the fourth segment of Grading the Gators after Saturday night’s 26-7 loss at No. 4 Miami (4-0):

OFFENSE: F-minus

FIRST HALF: It has to rank among the worst halves of offense in the history of Florida football. Zero points, one first down and 32 yards? Miami has a good defense, but nobody can be that good. It was depressing.

SECOND HALF: There was actually life on the one possession that ended with a touchdown and gave you hope. But throwing the ball short of the line to gain on fourth down? Come on.

FOR THE GAME: Florida (1-3) was 0-for-13 on third downs. Ohhhh-for-13. This has gone from bad to worse. It is predictable and not equipped to play against elite defenses, either schematically or physically. That’s a fact, Jack.

As a Florida Gators football fan, how dead are you inside?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DEFENSE: C

FIRST HALF: They were OK, but again, the defense had to shut out Miami to make it a game and instead allowed 198 yards of offense and 12 first downs. This is a defense that is being let down by the offense.

SECOND HALF: The Gators were able to have a good third quarter because of the offense’s long drive. But to let the Hurricanes go right down the field for a score in a game that was still in doubt was not a good look or a good way to win a game.

FOR THE GAME: This problem is not a defensive issue although these Gators seem to have a real knack for being bad when the game is on the line. Still, the issue is not on the defensive side of the ball.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

FIRST HALF: Tommy Doman might have had a tired leg after punting six times, but he did average 46.3 yards a kick. That was Florida’s offensive highlight in the first half.

SECOND HALF: What impact did the special teams have? Not much because they were not a factor.

FOR THE GAME: Really, what does it matter? You can’t win a game when your special teams are OK, but you smell on ice on offense. This is a team of dudes who care, but don’t care enough.

OVERALL: G because F is too high a grade

In Florida’s three losses, the Gators gave scored 33 points and three touchdowns. Maybe they should get a new offensive coordinator. Ha-ha. You all know that nobody can defend Billy Napier after these three games. We hoped Florida could get through this part of the schedule 3-1. Instead, they are 1-3 and will probably be looking for a new coach.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

 

Category: ACC, College Football, Feature Sports News, Gators Football, Miami Hurricanes, Pat Dooley, SEC

Related Story

Gators caen ante Hurricanes en rivalidad estata

Related Story

Florida Slips to 1–3 for First Time Since 1986