MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The line for the College GameDay pit opened at 5 a.m. Still, both Florida and Miami fans started packing in as early as 2.

The No. 4 Hurricanes playing the unranked Gators in a rivalry game was worth the road trip for many Gainesvillers. By the time ESPN’s GameDay crew rolled in, the scene looked less like a pregame show and more like a homecoming for Florida fans who made the pilgrimage south.

The sea of Florida faithful nearly drowned out the usual “It’s all about The U” chants.

“It doesn’t matter where the game is. Gator Nation shows up. Miami might be ranked, but this feels like The Swamp,” UF junior Emma Schaeffer said, holding a homemade sign saying “U Suck.”

Floridians don’t struggle to show their pride, even amid a losing season. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Miami fans weren’t about to surrender their home turf without a fight. Cane supporters jeered Florida signs. “It’s our city, our team. They can show up, but they’re going home with another L,” said Miami senior Diego Morales, proudly waving a sign proclaiming, “UM is Beck.”

Some Florida fans came armed with signs calling for head coach Billy Napier’s firing; a reflection of the fanbase’s mounting frustration after multiple losing seasons. The chants of “Fire Napier” were almost as loud as the anti-Miami slogans, underscoring how divided parts of Florida fans have become.

For many, this trip was about defiance. After back-to-back losses to USF and LSU, the Gators stumbled out of the Top 25. But the fans who made the drive to Miami weren’t ready to give up on their season, or a struggling DJ Lagway.

After guest picker Matthew Tkachuk cast his vote in the favor of the Canes, the party moved up towards Hard Rock Stadium in rainy Miami Gardens. In all kinds of weather, the Gators stuck together.

