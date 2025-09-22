Offensive Woes Continue to Write Gators’ 2025 Story

Stop if you’ve heard this story before: While Florida’s defense shined, the offense struggled to get going all night.

In 52 total plays in the Gators’ 26-7 loss to Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, coach Billy Napier’s offense converted only seven first downs and did not convert on a single third down on 13 attempts. The Gators (1-3) offense generated just five total yards in the first quarter and 32 in the first half.

“I’m proud of the way the kids showed up and the effort in which they played with,” Napier said. “Now, the execution on offense obviously was not good enough.”

After a five-interception night against LSU, quarterback DJ Lagway showed better discipline. Despite committing zero turnovers, Lagway’s pocket collapsed time after time, leaving the sophomore to scramble amid the rainy conditions.

He threw just 61 yards on a 52% completion rate (12-for-23), his worst performance of the season. Miami read him well and forced four sacks for 21 yards and four quarterback hurries.

Lagway said he will go into the bye week continuing to work on his development, while guaranteeing the Gators “get this fixed.”

“I’m the head of it, and I’m going to start with it,” Lagway said. “I’m going to demand greatness from everybody. It’s not – we’re done with the playing around stuff. It’s time to get serious, you know, and it starts with me.

“I got to set the tempo. I got to set the tone in practice, in meetings, around the building, everywhere. So I know for a fact it’s going to change because it’s going to start with me.”

Lagway had a chance to lead his team to a comeback late in the third quarter, but he could not capitalize on defensive back Cormani McClain’s interception.

Freshman wide receiver Vernell Brown III had the most receiving yards for Florida with just 22. Lagway targeted tight end Hayden Hansen the most (6), but he could only reel in two catches for four yards.

Wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant made a catch for five yards, resulting in a game-ending injury due to a hard hit by Miami defenders. His status for Texas remains unknown.

Florida now ranks 84th in the NCAA in passing offense, averaging 205.2 yards per game. However, on the ground, the Gators are 103rd with 123 yards per game and just two touchdowns this season.

Sophomore running back Jadan Baugh tied his season-low rushing yards of 46 – also hitting this number against LSU – on 12 carries. Baugh also made three receptions for nine yards. His 289 yards on the ground and average of 5.9 yards per carry this season rank him in the top-50 among NCAA rushers in both categories.

The Gators’ lone points came in the third quarter off a 7-yard touchdown rush for Baugh, his second of the season. The score saved Florida from being shut out for the first time since 1988.

“I do think the kids responded at halftime,” Napier said. “The staff did a great job and put together a good script. We found some running game there early in the second half and able to make it a football game there 13-7.”

Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson followed Baugh with 39 yards on seven rushes and a season-high long run of 27 in the third quarter. Showing versatility in the contest, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Eugene Wilson III tallied two carries on the ground on top of his one catch for seven yards on four targets.

Saturday’s performance put Napier’s status more at risk, but Florida has time to regroup in the bye week ahead of its SEC home opener Oct. 4 against Texas.

