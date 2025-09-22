Pitts, Pearsall and Dike Shine in NFL Week 3

Only three weeks into the NFL season, former Florida Gators have already made an impact. There are 33 playing across the league.

Here are some former players who are already making their mark.

Ricky Pearsall

After facing being shot and missing part of his rookie season last year, Pearsall emerged as one of the San Francisco 49ers top receivers this year. He’s led the team after some key receivers, including Brandon Aiyuk, haven’t played due to injury. He made strides against the Cardinals this weekend, catching a 34-yard pass from Mac Jones to set up a touchdown.

Chimere Dike

After the Tennessee Titans selected him with the 103rd pick in April, Dike has quickly made a name for himself. The rookie currently ranks in the top 5 in the NFL in kick return yards and punt return average. Dike’s explosive playing could be what turns around the Titans’ special teams play.

After being drafted in the fourth round, Dike has cemented himself in the Titans’ roster. (Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Kyle Pitts

Despite the Falcons devastating loss against the Panthers, Pitts had four receptions for 39 yards. The tight end’s steady play has allowed him to make another jump in Year 5. He’s tied for second on the team in receptions and third in targets.

Across the NFL, Gervon Dexter Sr. is also a gator to look out for. He started 15 games during his sophomore season for the Chicago Bears. In his third year, he’s continued to impress while starting at nose tackle.

