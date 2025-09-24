DJ Lagway Loses $308,000 In NIL Value, Here’s Why:

Athletes are now playing for more than just passion. Ever since the dawning of the NIL era, money has started to play a huge role within NCAA institutions. More players profit off their individual success. The money drives through

the recruitment process, as well as a student-athlete’s decision to stay with a certain program. Even big stars still need to live up to their name both to earn the love of fans and million-dollar contracts.

There’s no greater example than quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators’ 1-3 start to the season caused a steep decline in his earnings. In the preseason, many considered him one of the most highly valued college football players, with a listed value of $3.7 million.

However, since Florida’s 55-0 home opener against LIU, Lagway has struggled under center. Following the recent loss at Miami, Lagway’s NIL dropped down an estimated $308,000, according to Joe Cox and College Football HQ on SI. He is now valued at $1.9 million.

For someone labeled as a Heisman contender entering the year, Lagway has struggled so far. He has the lowest QB rating in the SEC, as well as holding the lowest yards per pass attempt.

The Florida fanbase expects flair and excitement from the quarterback position. The program’s history of successful quarterbacks sets high standards, including Heisman winners Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel, and Tim Tebow. Lagway’s recent showing doesn’t live up to expectations, and consequently, his dependability is wavering.

His depreciated NIL value, while still high compared to other athletes, is a sign of how far Florida’s team has fallen. With instability at the quarterback position and head coaching positions expected, recruits may see this as a reason not to come to the Gators.

While Florida has recruited well in other sports, football is king in the SEC. Potential commits may look for another program where they can surround themselves with good NIL opportunities and less chaotic futures.

Yet, there is still football left to be played. Lagway proved last year that he is more than capable of leading this team. His NIL may have shown a drop in performance levels, yet he has the opportunity to turn things around. The next home game at Texas provides an opportunity for him to bounce back and potentially reclaim some lost value.

Category: College Football, Football, Gators Football