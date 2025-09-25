Abby Gemma Finds Home With Florida Soccer

After an impressive freshman season at Notre Dame, sophomore center back Abby Gemma entered the transfer portal with the Gators in mind.

The Flemington, New Jersey, native toured Florida in high school and didn’t need to come back a second time before deciding she would spend her 2025 season in a Gators’ uniform.

“I felt like my relationship [with Florida] in that one visit here junior year in high school was honestly enough for me to know their loyalty to their players and their commitment to us,” Gemma said.

In Florida’s first 10 games, Gemma has already emerged into a prominent role on the team. She’s played 90 minutes in nine of those games and has continued to be vocal on the field.

Her vocal leadership is one of the biggest things she has brought to Florida, using her energy and assurance to propel the rest of her team. Under her leadership, the backline has flourished and connected.

“We love building that relationship as a backline,” Gemma said. “We take pride every game in coming together and really talking about everything that we want to go through to execute the game plan.”

Gemma was the No. 19 recruit in the country coming out of high school, according to Top Drawer Soccer. While she had her pick of teams and was highly recruited again following her decision to enter the transfer portal, a good relationship with her teammates was important when making her decision.

“It truly felt like family the first time I was on campus here,” Gemma said. “I knew ultimately I’d be really happy there with the staff, with the girls and the campus itself, the facilities. There’s no complaints.”

She has found the support and teamwork she was looking for, saying that her relationship with her goalies as well and having them behind her “really boosts your confidence.”

The staff, along with the players, were equally as happy to have her on the Gators team.

“When we saw a second chance to get her in the Orange and Blue, we immediately jumped at the opportunity,” Florida coach Samantha Bohon told floridagators.com. “She fills an important need in the backline and brings experience from US Youth National Teams as well as a year of college experience.”

Gemma has shown why Florida was so eager to get her on its roster, playing a large role in its shutout of No. 15 South Carolina.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of growth regardless of results,” she said. “I feel like the team has really come together. You could see it in the South Carolina game. Our shutout is obviously something I’m really proud of as a center back.”

Florida has had its struggles to accompany its breakthroughs this season, but Gemma has been a leader through the Gators’ schedule. She has been a stronghold on defense and a powerful, energetic addition to the roster.

These skills shone through in her time at Notre Dame, starting in eight of the first nine games of the season and bolstering its backline. The Fighting Irish did not lose any of the games she started and tied one.

“I take pride in organizing the field and making sure everyone is in the right spot so that we can be prepared to be ready on the transition,” Gemma said.

Gemma and the Gators (4-5-1, 0-2-1 SEC) will continue to power through their remaining conference schedule that includes No. 17 Georgia (7-2-2, 3-0) at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens on Friday at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network+). With seven games left in its regular season, Florida will try to work out the last of the kinks and finish strong.

The Gators’ teamwork and trust in the program appears to be at the center of their hopes for the rest of the season.

“Ultimately we are just trusting the staff and trusting each other,” Gemma said. “We are really adaptable and ready for whatever is going to be thrown at us.”

