Gators in MLB: Jacob Young’s Wall-Crashing Grab Sparks ‘Catch of Year’ Conversation 

Washington Nationals rookie center fielder Jacob Young caused social media commotion Sunday against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The former University of Florida standout made several highlight-reel catches that helped the Nats clinch a 3-2 victory against the playoff-contending Mets. But one play in particular caught the eye of more than two million fans.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Mets third baseman Brett Baty sent a deep drive into center field that looked promising to tie the game. Luckily for the Nats, Young tracked it down, crashed into the wall and just as the ball slipped from his glove, he kicked it up and caught it.

The snag quickly went viral, with MLB fans and analysts claiming it one of the best catches of the season. One X user, @gelsonluz, said “You have to give the man credit for even staying with that play. His sheer determination to turn that blooper into an out is what true ballplayers are made of.”

ESPN SportsCenter joined the conversation posing the debate of Catch of the Year on X:

Is this the catch of the Year @notthefakeSVP breaks down Jacob Young’s incredible night ⚾ pic.twitter.com/2FJ0LjUKs8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2025

Teammate and National’s pitcher Jake Irvin extended the praise by calling Young’s performance “the best play I’ve ever seen in person – probably just ever seen in general.”

This isn’t the first time Young’s efforts were recognized this season, as the 2024 Gold Glove Award finalist keeps a record of high praises. His web gems earned the nickname “Spider-Man” catch earlier in the season after a snag against the Tigers that robbed Riley Greene of a home run.

Later, Young received the MLB Electric Play of the Week honor after denying Cincinnati’s Will Benson a home run in the eighth inning by leaping over the wall.

In recognition of his relentless effort and leadership, Young was honored with the Nationals’ 2025 Heart & Hustle Award, presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

The MLB reports that since the start of the 2024 season, Young has recorded 33 outs above average, tying for the most among all outfielders.

Category: Baseball, Former Gators, Gator Sports, Gators Baseball, MLB