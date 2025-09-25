Gators in NFL: Desmond Watson Signed To Buccaneers’ Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson to their practice squad Tuesday.

Watson, who’s become prominent for his weight, initially weighed 464 pounds during Florida’s Pro Day in March and 449 pounds with the Buccaneers in May.

There is no active NFL player who weighs more than 400 pounds. The heaviest player to play in an NFL game was offensive tackle Aaron Gibson at 410 pounds. If Watson suits up for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he will become the heaviest player in league history to play. However, as a practice squad player, Watson more than likely will not suit up, especially so soon.

“If we bring him in, we think he can play, not just for [the tush push],” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “So you know, it’s just a matter of us making room if we have a place for him and what we see for him in the future.”

Watson signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft in April. Before the Bucs finalized their roster, they waived Watson in late August. During training camp, he did not participate in any practice because he was on the non-football illness list. The team wanted Watson to meet an undisclosed target weight before he could start practicing.

Watson grew up outside of Tampa Bay in Plant City, playing at Armwood High. He was 385 pounds coming out of high school. Watson continued to grow in his college years, hitting 400 pounds as a freshman, 415 pounds as a sophomore, 435 pounds as a junior and was listed at 449 his senior year.

By no means does this muddle his athletic ability. Watson made the most of Florida’s Pro Day, bench-pressing 225 pounds 36 times, which was three more than anyone at the 2025 NFL Combine. At UF, Watson logged 63 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He never missed a game in his four seasons at Florida.

The Bucs re-signing of the Plant City native comes shortly after defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, a 2023 first-round pick, tore his pectoral muscle last week and is on injury reserve. The Bucs also signed defensive tackle Elijah Simmons off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. Adding Watson can help the Bucs strengthen their interior with the loss of Kancey.

The Buccaneers (3-0) face the Eagles (3-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday (FOX).

Category: Former Gators, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers