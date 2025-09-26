Florida Soccer In Athens To Take on Georgia

Florida takes on No. 17 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. today to end the opening four-game stretch of ranked SEC opponents to start conference play.

On the NCAA’s Sept. 22 toughest schedules report, Florida (4-5-1, 0-2-1 SEC) is ranked the eighth-most difficult. The Gators are yet to put a win on the board in conference play, having drawn their last game with South Carolina 0-0. They have put up three goals compared to their opponents’ five in conference, while Georgia (7-2-2, 3-0) has amounted to an impressive 8-1 goal advantage three games in.

During coach Samantha Bohon’s tenure, Florida has yet to defeat the Bulldogs (0-2-1) or score a single goal in three matchups. This stat is much different to the overall season series, which Florida leads 30-5-5.

UF shut out the No. 15 Gamecocks last game, leading to goalie Paloma Peña winning SEC Defensive Soccer Player of the Week.

The Gators must watch out for Georgia standout midfielder Summer Denigan, who leads the Bulldogs with eight goals through 11 games, Kiera Staude following behind with five goals. Florida’s offensive attack has been much more spread out, with eight players tied for the team lead with two goals each. Redshirt Freshman Addy Hess leads the team with seven points, two goals and three assists.

Florida has not defeated Georgia since 2018, in a 1-0 victory. Tonight is a chance to change that in Athens at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

