Gators in MLB: Former UF Pitcher Sproat Impressive in First 3 Starts

Former Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat has solidified himself in the New York Mets rotation after two standout starts.

Drafted in 2023 by the Mets in the second round, Sproat has had an up-and-down start to his major league career. He started his first game Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Reds and pitched six innings to earn his second start Sept. 13 in another six-inning outing against the Texas Rangers and a third against the Washington Nationals last Friday.

Sproat is expected to start again Friday for the series opener against the Miami Marlins (7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Florida).

Sproat held the first 19 batters hitless against the Reds. However, in the sixth inning, the next three batters all had base knocks to score three runs in the Mets’ 3-2 loss.

“I was very impressed with Sproat,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told MLB.com.

Against the Rangers, Sproat improved on his debut to toss six shutout innings with three strikeouts on 70 pitches. After the sixth inning, Mendoza pulled Sproat and put in Brooks Raley.

“Even though there were 70 pitches, when you look up in that inning, there was a big-time (velocity) trip,” Mendoza told the New York Post.

Facing the Nationals, he struck out five, but was pulled after the fourth frame when he allowed four runs. For the season, Sproat has an ERA of 3.94 and seven runs allowed in three starts. Batters have an average of .228 against him.

“I like what I saw,” Mendoza said, adding that he didn’t want the Nationals game to get away from Sproat. “Even though he only gave us four, I was aggressive with him.”

At UF, Sproat started 37 games and accumulated a 19-8 record with a .242 batting average against. He contributed to the Gators’ SEC Championship and College World Series run in 2023.

He won the 2024 Mets Minor League Pitcher of the Year and Eastern League Pitcher of the Year awards.

The Mets (82-77) are holding on to the last wild-card spot in the NL. They are one game up on the Reds (81-78) and two on the Diamondbacks (80-79).

