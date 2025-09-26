Nittany Lions Face Ducks in Season Defining Showdown

The White Out is back in Happy Valley. No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon in a showdown with massive Big 10 playoff implications.

The Nittany Lions enter unbeaten at 3-0, but questions remain about their ability to compete with the sport’s elite. Saturday will be the first time they play a ranked team this season. Quarterback Drew Allar is in his third year as the starter, throwing for 626 yards and 4 touchdowns through three games.

However, much of Penn State’s scoring has come from rushing the field. The ground game, led by Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, has carried the load, combining for almost 500 rushing yards through three games.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions suffocate opponents, holding teams to just an average of 5.6 points per game.

Freshman safety Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, a recruit out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, has the potential to set a new personal record. Belgrave-Shorter has started for the Nittany Lions in two of their three games this season. Recording three tackles on Saturday would bring Belgrave-Shorter to a career high.

What’s At Stake

Both Penn State and Oregon enter Week 4 undefeated and ranked inside the Top 10, but only one will leave Happy Valley with momentum intact. For the Nittany Lions, a win would validate their No. 3 ranking against concerns if they warrant the position.

The stakes may be even higher for Oregon. The Ducks haven’t had a true road test like this. A Top 5 win in conference play gives them a résumé-defining victory before the Big 10 heats up. Banking a win would give Dan Lanning’s team a margin for error in what’s shaping up to be a tough schedule with Indiana, USC and Washington looming.

As for the Heisman race, Dante Moore could be Oregon’s third different quarterback finalist in three seasons. In a 41-7 win over Oregon State in Week 4, Moore was 21-of-31 passing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He is currently at 12-1 odds, but a win on Saturday will shrink them considerably.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore could be Oregon’s third different quarterback finalist in three seasons. ( Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard)

Keys to The Game

Allar thrives when the game slows, and if he isn’t rushed from a collapsing picket. His size and vision can pick apart Oregon’s secondary if Penn State’s O-line protects him.

Use of the White Out effect. If Penn State fans can make Moore hear the noise, there’s potential for communication issues and turnovers.

Oregon needs to exploit the secondary. The Nittany Lions have been stingy, but Moore’s deep-ball accuracy in clutch opportunities is a weapon. If the Ducks hit a couple of explosive plays, it will ideally force Penn State to chase.

My prediction: The White Out is college football’s ultimate home-field advantage, andPenn State fans will make Oregon’s life difficult all night. I expect the Nittany Lions to land punches early behind the emotion of the crowd, but Oregon’s depth and firepower will help them pull away late. Oregon 28, Penn State 24.

