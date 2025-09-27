Florida’s NFL Trio Faces Pivotal Week 4 Tests Under Spotlight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to ride the undefeated streak into Week 4. After taking down the winless New York Jets in dramatic fashion, the Bucs head home for their fourth matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in three years.

While the Miami Dolphins did not see the greatest outcome Thursday night, they should look at the positives. Now, they find themselves under the bright lights once again. This time it’s on “Monday Night Football” against their AFC East foe: the New York Jets.

Each of the NFL Florida trio were on the edge of their seats in Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars included. An AFC South showdown featured the Jags and Houston Texans in a low-scoring battle that came down to the wire. This week, Jacksonville finds itself on the West Coast in Santa Clara.

After Riley swept last week’s picks, she is now 7-2. On the other side, fellow NFL beat reporter Dalton Sallengs is close behind at 6-3.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets (Monday, 7:15 p.m., ESPN)

Coach Mike McDaniel, you can breathe a sigh of relief (for now). The Dolphins lost a thrilling game to the New England Patriots in Week 2, and fans were calling for McDaniel’s job. After losing yet another close contest in Week 3, the coach’s job remains safe for at least one more week.

The Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football,” 31-21. After abysmal performances in the first two weeks of the season, it looked like Miami would be blown out of Highmark Stadium. Nevertheless, the South Florida squad managed to keep the game close for nearly 60 minutes of play.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a late interception that sealed the deal for Buffalo, who improved to 3-0 on the season.

Now, the country will tune into “Monday Night Football” and watch the Dolphins take on the Jets in another primetime matchup for the winless group.

The Jets nearly completed a late fourth-quarter comeback over the Buccaneers in Week 2. After facing a 13-point deficit in the final frame, quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Allen Lazard connected for a four-yard score, putting New York in range at 26-20.

With just 1:49 remaining, Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV blocked Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin’s field goal attempt. The former first-round pick recovered the ball and took it the distance for a 50-yard touchdown.

While New York could taste the win, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield did what he does best. The Bucs drove down the field and McLaughlin redeemed himself with a 36-yard game-winning field goal.

Despite the loss, the Jets showed plenty of life against Tampa Bay. With Fields out due to a concussion, Taylor took the helm. The veteran signal caller finished with 197 passing yards and 48 yards on the ground. Pending Fields’ clearance for football activities, it may be Taylor in line to start against the Jets’ AFC foe in the Dolphins.

Riley: Dolphins 20, Jets 17

Dalton: Dolphins 28, Jets 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX)

Both the Florida squad and the reigning Super Bowl champions head into Week 4 undefeated.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield commanded another game-winning drive last week that ended in a McLaughlin walk-off field goal. Mayfield threw for over 200 passing yards for the ninth-consecutive week, spanning back to last season.

Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans left the contest early with a hamstring injury. The veteran is expected to miss up to four weeks.

The Eagles are coming off a thriller of their own. The group faced a 19-point deficit early in the second half, and finished the game on a 26-0 run.

The teams’ final score came off of a blocked field goal that was returned 61 yards by defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Yes, 6-foot-6-inch 336-pound Jordan Davis.

Philadelphia is riding a nine-game win streak since the 2024 postseason. Now, it will travel to Tampa Bay and take on the high-powered Bucs.

Riley: Eagles 28, Buccaneers 26

Dalton: Buccaneers 35, Eagles 31

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 3 was the week of tight competition. Both the Jaguars’ and 49ers’ games came down to the wire.

Jacksonville took down the Texans, 17-10. A Travis Etienne Jr. touchdown saved the day for the Jags. The running back stormed into the end zone with 1:48 left. After a lackluster offensive performance, the former Clemson Tiger totaled 56 rushing yards and the score.

One bright spot of the Jags offense was tight end Brenton Strange. The third-year man notched his highest receiving yards total since Week 15 of the 2024 season.

The 49ers are also familiar with a photo finish. The Arizona Cardinals took the lead with 14 seconds remaining off of a quarterback Mac Jones sack followed by a 10-yard holding penalty, leading to an automatic safety.

At 15-13, Jones led San Francisco down the field for 63 yards. As time expired, kicker Eddy Pineiro booted a 35-yard field goal to win. The 16-15 victory was the 49ers fifth win over Arizona in their last seven meetings.

Riley: 49ers 24, Jaguars 17

Dalton: 49ers 24, Jaguars 21

