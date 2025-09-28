Santa Fe Suffers First Loss In Falling to Jacksonville University Christian

ALACHUA — The parking lot was filled and the visitor stands were packed, something not usually seen at a Santa Fe Raiders football game.

But Friday was different five games into the Raiders season. Jacksonville University Christian brought the fan support, football dominance and even referee tumbles. Despite a valiant effort, Santa Fe fell short to lose their first game of the season 49-17.

On their first drive, the Raiders’ run game had nowhere to go with the Christian defense breathing down their necks in forcing a quick three-and-out. This persisted for the game.

“We started off slow and shot ourselves in the foot,” said Raiders coach Earnest Graham, who saw his team outscore opponents 166-61 to build a 4-0 record.

University Christian (5-1) got on the board first with a rushing touchdown from running back Donovan Moss.

After consecutive Santa Fe (4-1) punts, the Christians took advantage to tack on 14 more points for a 21-0 lead.

Then, the Raiders’ defense started to come alive by forcing multiple three-and-outs.

“They made the necessary adjustments and guys were flying around,” Graham said. “But we have to do more and ask ourselves how can we be a more complete football team.”

University Christian, however, excelled in short, screen passes, to march deep down the field on various plays.

With just 2:07 left in the first half, University Christian’s Trevon Burch found the end zone.

But hope was resurrected for the Raiders with 20 seconds left on the clock in the first half, junior wide receiver Dantre Little made a 38-yard reception and took it to the house.

“The energy came from my team, and I gave it all I got,” Little said.

Santa Fe star running back Jasiah Powell said the switch in personnel was key in the score.

“Our wideback came in and he had great wraps,” Powell said.

With 7:47 left in the third quarter, Powell scored a 7-yard touchdown to bring Santa Fe within 28-14.

Touchdown Raiders!! #3 Jasiah Powell brings it home, score is 28 – 14 for University Christian! It's a whole new ball game and things are getting intense!

After a defensive stop, Santa Fe junior kicker Mayer Steen drilled a 36-yard field goal to give the Raiders 17 unanswered points to cut the deficit to 28-17.

The game’s intensity brought about a lot of “extracurricular activities,” as the game’s announcer called it.

“We hold them accountable,” Graham said about the player behavior. “It is a privilege to play on Friday nights. We make sure they are upholding the standards on and off the field.”

Just as the Raiders were mounting their comeback, the Christians regained control by scoring 21 unanswered points, two through the air and one on a 94-yard rushing touchdown, to settle the final margin.

“We have to be able to throw the ball better. We’ve rode Jasiah and Keimarion (Neal) for quite a while, so that’s a phase that needs to be developed,” Graham said. “We desperately need that to get going. But we have the talent and ability to do it.”

Santa Fe (1-0 Class 2A-District 5) faces the first of two consecutive district opponents, the visiting Newberry Panthers (2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Raiders then play at Keystone Heights on Oct. 10.

