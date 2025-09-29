Florida-Texas A&M Set for Primetime Kickoff Oct. 11

The Florida Gators’ matchup against the No. 6 ranked Texas A&M Aggies is now set for a primetime kickoff.

While an exact time has not been announced, the game will begin at 7:00, 7:30 or 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The Gators are currently on a three-game losing streak before facing the No. 9 ranked Texas Longhorns at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Florida’s offense is lowest in points scored among SEC teams with 88, while their defense is ranked No. 5 in points allowed with 64.

The Aggies (4-0) have one ranked win, which came against then-No. 8 ranked Notre Dame, 41-40. Their first SEC matchup was against Auburn last week, when they won 16-10. The Aggies scored 44 against Utah State and 42 against UTSA in their other two wins.

Texas A&M hosts another primetime kickoff against Mississippi State this upcoming Saturday, boasting its top-10 offense in points scored (143) and a 14th-ranked defense in points allowed (96).

The Gators average 328.3 offensive yards per game, while the Aggies average 463.8. Florida’s defense has allowed an average of 284.3 yards per game, while Texas A&M has allowed an average of 307.3.

The Gators will travel to College Station, Texas, to face the Aggies in their eighth all-time matchup. Texas A&M narrowly leads Florida in head-to-head matchups with a record of 4-3, after last September’s 33-20 win.

The Oct. 11 matchup will be televised live on ABC or ESPN.

