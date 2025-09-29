Gators in NFL: Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Stands Out in Week 4

While not at the same height as past weeks, Gators have continued to represent UF in the NFL through the early weeks of the 2025 season. There are 33 former Florida players active in the NFL.

Here’s who stood out in Week 4:

Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had his best performance of the 2025 campaign Sunday in Atlanta’s win against the Commanders (2-2). He caught his first touchdown of the season and all five of his targets for 70 yards. Pitts ran in a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Penix to give the Falcons (2-2) a 23-13 lead against Washington.

Across four games, he has 20 receptions for 205 yards to put him on pace for 871 yards this season. This tops last year’s 193 yards in his first four games and would surpass his 602 total yards in 2024. He is in the top 40 in receiving in the league.

Alex Anzalone

Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone recorded his first sack of the season Sunday against Cleveland. He contributed six tackles — in addition to the sack — to the Lions’ 34-10 win, tying his season high in tackles.

Anzalone missed much of last season due to injury, but is back in full swing this year. He has emerged as one of the leaders of the Lions’ defense, ranking third in sacks and fifth in tackles.

Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been crucial for the 49ers this season, but against the Jaguars on Sunday, he only logged four receptions on five targets for 46 yards — a season low.

He has been battling a slew of injuries and last game was no exception, hurting his right knee in the third quarter. He briefly returned to the game, but finished on the sideline.

Despite the injury, he ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards with 20 receptions for 327 yards. He has yet to get in the end zone this season, but has still represented the Gators well in the opening weeks.

While Pitts heads into a bye, Pearsall and Anzalone gear up for Week 5. Pearsall and the 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and Anzalone will see the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

On Monday Night

Former UF players who may see action in tonight’s games:

Bengals: Kicker Evan McPherson, cornerback Marco Wilson, defensive lineman T.J. Slaton

Broncos: Punter Jeremy Crawshaw

Dolphins: Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

Jets: New York only lists rookie Ja’Markis Weston, but he’s on injured reserve.

