Gators in MLB: Highlights from the 2025 Season

The 2025 MLB regular season is finally over.

After six months of ups and downs, multiple former UF players broke out and became dominant for their respective teams. Florida also had some notable individuals advance in their organizations.

Let’s break down how the Gators fared at the MLB level this season.

The big name is New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. In what could be his last year in Queens — stating he will opt out of the last year of his contract — he turned into vintage Polar Pete.

It was a bounce-back season. In 2023, while his home run numbers were up with 46, he slashed a career low .217/.318/.504. In 2024, the numbers rose — especially his batting average — increasing by nearly 30 points to .240.

While it wasn’t his best year for the long ball, as he hit only 38 home runs, it was his best year hitting for average. He knocked .272 and had 170 hits — both career highs. He also had 126 RBIs, second most in a season for him. In his final year in New York, he put up arguably his best year and will now enter free agency, where teams will offer a king’s ransom to get the power-hitting first baseman.

Pete Alonso says he will opt out and become a free agent this offseason On his future with the Mets: "Playing for this organization, this city – they've continued to believe in me. I love playing here. There's some great guys in this clubhouse, some great people on the staff.… pic.twitter.com/Lpa32DEEno — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 28, 2025

Some other Gators made history this season as well.

Wyatt Langford concluded his second season in the big leagues with the Texas Rangers. The fifth pick in 2023 had eerily similar numbers to his first season, but he increased his home run production, jumping from 16 to 22.

Additionally, in a game against the Houston Astros, he became the youngest Rangers player ever to have a 20-20 season — 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases — ending with 22 in both swiped bags and long bombs.

https://twitter.com/rangers__nation/status/1968130483864416677

Langford will look to make a serious jump between Years 2 and 3, similar to his former teammate Jac Caglianone. The Kansas City Royals called him up early in the season, but he struggled to find consistency. In his first year, he only batted .157 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs. He’s looking for a serious bounce-back into his second year in the big leagues.

Caglianone was not the only Gator to make his big league debut this season. Three other players fulfilled a lifelong dream — Brandon Sproat with the Mets, Philip Abner with the Diamondbacks and Hunter Barco with the Pirates.

All three got the nod late in the season. While Barco and Abner came out of the bullpen, Sproat started for New York in the last month of the season. In his first start on Sept. 7, he was lights out in six innings against the Reds, throwing a no-hitter through five innings before giving up three earned runs.

Abner showed some promise after his rapid climb to the major leagues. He started the season in High-A Hillsboro. He bumped up to Double-A Amarillo after posting a 1.93 ERA in 11 games. Arizona had injuries in its bullpen, causing Abner to rise through the ranks of the minor leagues rapidly. He pitched eight games in Triple-A Reno without giving up a run before leaving for the big leagues. In five MLB games, he had a 4.91 ERA with five strikeouts and three walks.

The third Gator pitcher to make his debut, Barco, was stellar in his two games. Out of the bullpen, the former second-round pick didn’t allow an earned run and got a win in his first start with Pittsburgh.

✅ Big League Debut

✅ First Big League win Heck of a night for Hunter. pic.twitter.com/iVLKhJqH5N — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 24, 2025

While most former UF players’ seasons are over, two other Gators will continue into the playoffs. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer helped his team sneak into the postseason in Game 162. The Reds acquired him in the offseason in a trade that sent another former Gator, Jonathan India, to the Royals.

He was 14-12 with a 4.03 ERA in 169.2 innings and 32 starts, notching 163 strikeouts — nearly a strikeout per inning.

Harrison Bader and the Philadelphia Phillies will also debut in the playoffs as one of the National League’s top teams. He was a trade deadline acquisition for the Phils, leaving at the trade deadline. Since the trade, he’s been on a tear, slashing .305/.361/.463 with an OPS well above .850. He only has five home runs in a Phillies uniform, but has 17 on the season.

While we don’t know who the Phillies will play due to their Wild Card bye, Singer and the Reds will travel west to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he pitched in the last game of the season, he only threw 71 pitches in the game.

In turn, it’s uncertain at the moment whether he will make an appearance in the Wild Card series. The series starts tomorrow at 9 PM on ESPN.

Category: Former Gators, Gator Sports, Gators Baseball, MLB, MLB Playoffs