Gators in NBA: Golden State Signs National Champion Standouts

The Golden State Warriors signed Will Richard and Al Horford on Sunday, two players who helped bring national titles to the University of Florida.

Richard, one of the three senior guards that led last year’s national championship Gators squad and the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, agreed to a four-year contract that includes two years fully guaranteed, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Despite being a late second-round selection, the Warriors’ investment signals belief in his upside. Richard joins a crowded wing rotation, including Jimmy Butler III, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga (who is in a contract dispute).

Richard has already shown glimpses of his potential. During Summer League, he put together multiple standout performances, recording at least 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in three games. His athleticism, off-ball shooting and defensive energy give Golden State a developmental piece with immediate rotational promise.

Horford, a member of Florida’s back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2007, has verbally agreed to a multi-year deal with the Warriors, his agent Jason Glushon told ESPN. The numbers of his deal will be negotiated after the organization can reach a financial agreement with Kuminga.

Last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while knocking down 36.3% of his 3s on 5.2 attempts per game for Boston. He has hit at least 100 3-pointers in each of the last three seasons and owns a 41% long-range clip over that span. Horford’s ability to post up down low and stretch out in the corner could pair nicely with guards Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski’s ability to attack and assist open teammates.

The 39-year-old big man, fresh off a nine-year run with the Celtics that included their 2023-24 championship, considered retirement but is joining the Warriors to potentially add one more ring to his collection.

Together, Richard and Horford bring a blend of youthful energy and veteran savvy to Golden State, while reconnecting two pieces of Florida’s championship legacy. For a team looking to reload around its All-Star core, adding two former UF stars who know what it takes to win on the biggest stage could prove to be a defining storyline of the Warriors’ 2025-26 campaign.

