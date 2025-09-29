Tim Tebow, SEC Nation Select Gators-Texas Matchup

Be on the look out for Tim Tebow and the SEC Nation crew on Saturday when Florida hosts No. 9 Texas for the first time since 1940.

SEC Nation announced its destination for Week 6 and set its sights on Gainesville.

The pregame show, with much fanfare, is hosted by UF alumna Laura Rutledge. She’s joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Florida Gators football legend Tim Tebow.

What would a win over Texas mean for Florida? We're so back

Give Billy Napier his flowers

It's a win - 6-7

No change View Results

The show will set up at the Plaza of the Americas, blocks away from Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. This will be the 14th time that Florida has hosted the weekly program since its launch in 2014.

SEC Nation was present when the Gators took on LSU in Death Valley, with Florida losing that game 20-10. SEC Nation last came to Gainesville in 2024, when the Gators took on Texas A&M, losing 33-20 in The Swamp in Week 3.

Both Florida and Texas are coming off a bye week in Week 5. The Gators are currently on a three-game losing streak, with a 1-3 record overall and 0-1 in the SEC. They take on a Longhorns team that lost to Ohio State in Week 1, but have won three straight heading into Saturday’s SEC opener.

