NFL Week 4 Fantasy Recap: Waller Emerges, Receiver Injuries Take Toll

Week 4 of the NFL season wrapped up with the Miami Dolphins finally collecting their first win Monday. The 1-3 club defeated the New York Jets 27-21 in Miami Gardens behind a surprising performance by a newcomer.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) were quite the opposite this week. While the Bucs fell for the first time this season, their young running back/wide receiver duo excelled once more.

Find out who the bright spots and downsides were of this week’s Florida trio fantasy football slate.

Winners

Dolphins Tight end Darren Waller

Miami, say hello to Darren Waller. The veteran tight end came out of retirement and was traded to the Dolphins in July. He made the most of his South Florida debut with 17.7 fantasy points.

Waller scored the game’s first touchdown and notched another in the third quarter after Miami found its third takeaway of the contest. Monday was the ninth-year man’s first game with two receiving TDs since 2020.

He played a major role in Miami’s win against the Jets (0-4). Waller came out of Week 4 with three receptions on four targets for 27 yards and two scores.

If this is how Waller plays from here on out, his Miami coming-out party may not be a fluke.

Buccaneers Running back Bucky Irving

Welcome back to the winner’s column, Bucky Irving. After posting his lowest total of the season in Week 3, the ball carrier bounced back with 25.5 fantasy points.

Despite the Bucs falling to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0), Irving stood out in various facets of the game. He picked up 63 rushing yards, but the real highlight was his production through the air. Irving totaled five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

His receiving yards sum was the greatest of his young career. Irving’s 102 yards nearly topped the entire Eagles’ roster.

While the running back saw a dip in rush attempts, he made up for it with his receiving performance. Irving owners in PPR leagues rejoice.

Buccaneers Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka finds himself as a fantasy winner for the second-straight week. The rookie took advantage of his receiver counterpart Mike Evans being out for the game.

The former Buckeye’s final stat line was four catches on 10 targets for 101 yards and a score. Yes, Evans was unavailable, but 2019 second-team All-Pro wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. made his return.

He also saw double-digit targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield. Godwin has been out with a dislocated ankle since last October. After nearly a full calendar year, he is finally back in a Bucs uniform.

The resurgence of Godwin could have hindered Egbuka’s performance Sunday. But just like the duration of the season thus far, Egbuka exceeded expectations.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.

The 2025 season has been kind to Etienne. He came out of Sunday’s contest with the 49ers (3-1) with 19.5 fantasy points. The total is the highest of the season and his most dating back to Week 17 of the 2023 season.

The Jags offense seems to have run through Etienne this year. With second-overall pick Travis Hunter underperforming and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. constantly reeling in a lack of receptions, it’s the running back’s time to shine.

Etienne is the No. 9 running back across the league following Sunday’s slate of games. The Jags (3-1)will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Monday, and Etienne owners should be cautious, despite his past performances. The Chiefs front seven has not been kind to running backs this season.

Losers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

How can Evans be in the loser category if he was unavailable in Week 4? It comes down to who performed while he was away.

Egbuka and Godwin each saw 10 targets and Irving controlled the run and pass game. While Evans didn’t do anything wrong, the effect of his absence will be an issue for his fantasy outlook.

The former Texas A&M standout is expected to miss 2-3 more weeks, which could hinder his production as his Bucs counterparts take centerstage.

Fantasy Owners of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

No, it’s not fair to put Hill in this category after he had six catches for 67 yards against the Jets. The star wide receiver had to be taken to the hospital after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter.

The NFL world sent Hill its best wishes after having to be carted off.

The veteran receiver has a loaded resumè. He has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs and is poised to be a Hall-of-Famer upon retirement.

Monday’s injury raises speculation about his future with the Dolphins, and the league as a whole. Hill will be 32 years old in March and has seen a slight decline in production since being traded to Miami in 2022.

Hill’s fantasy owners are crowned as ‘losers’ this week, because he will be forced to the sideline for the remainder of the 2025 season. Despite not putting up show-stopping numbers this year, Hill is still a WR1 product and one of the most effective receivers the game has seen.

Category: Fantasy Football, NFL