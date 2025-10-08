Gators Softball Opens 2026 With Familiar Firepower in Circle

Gators softball begins its fall exhibition slate on Sunday, welcoming Florida VIBE to Gainesville. After making it to the Women’s College World Series last season, the Gators fell short against Tennessee. They finished the season 48-17 and ranked No. 3 in the final AP poll.

The Gators return three of the arms that helped get them to the postseason last year, and welcome two newcomers to the rotation. Here’s everything you need to know about Florida’s pitching staff for the upcoming season.

Ava Brown

Another season, same colors. Ava Brown is back in orange and blue for her junior year, looking to build on an impressive sophomore run. Through a team-high 33 appearances in the circle, she pitched 99 innings (the second-most on the team), had a 2.90 ERA and 56 strikeouts.

Brown was selected to the 2025 NFCA All-Gulf Region Third Team and was named Softball America ‘Star of the Week’ May 2025.

Keagan Rothrock

Joining Brown in the circle once again is standout pitcher Keagan Rothrock, who proved to be a dominant force throughout her sophomore season. Rothrock led Florida in innings pitched (131.2), strikeouts (105) and complete games (9) during her sophomore season. Rothrock made 28 appearances in the circle, starting a staff-high 27 games. Last season, she threw four complete-game shutouts at USF, Stetson, Duke and Boston College. Rothrock went 31.2 innings without allowing an earned run to start the season, and matched season-high of seven strikeouts four times.

As a freshman in 2024, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

Katelynn Oxley

Rounding out Florida’s returning pitching staff is Katelynn Oxley, who made 26 appearances in the circle and started 13 games. She pitched 76 innings, including four complete games, and recorded 47 strikeouts. She finished the season with a 2.58 ERA and three saves.

Oxley missed the first three weeks of the season due to injury, making her first career start against New Mexico State in February. She struck out a season-high nine batters and threw her first complete-game shutout against FGCU.

Allison Sparkman

Allison Sparkman left Florida Gulf Coast University to sign with the Gators last summer, entering as a rising junior with two years of eligibility remaining. Sparkman owns a career record of 30-18 with 15 complete games, six shutouts, three saves and 153 strikeouts. She has a 2.09 career ERA in 274 innings pitched and a .219 opponent batting average.

Completing her sophomore year, Sparkman led the Eagles in innings pitched (169.2), ERA (2.35), strikeouts (98), complete games (14), opponent batting average (.222), appearances and starts.

Florida head coach Tim Walton is excited to add Sparkman to the program.

“Allison brings in a lot of experience in the circle. We believe she will be a great complement to our pitching staff,” Walton said.

Leah Stevens

From Palm Coast, Florida, Leah Stevens signed with the Florida Gators for her freshman year.

“I chose Florida for the winning team culture, academics and opportunities in the aerospace industry,” Stevens said.

In 2024, Stevens was part of the FHSAA Softball All-State and All-American Team and was the FHSAA 5A Region 1 Player of the Year. She was also named Volusia-Flagler News Journal Comeback Player of the Year.

“We’re really excited to add a great kid and keep a very talented in-state pitcher home,” Walton said. “Leah is a great addition to our program, both on the field and in the classroom.”

