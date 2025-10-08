Texas A&M’s Mike Elko: Florida ‘Most Talented Opponent We’ve Played’

Florida coach Billy Napier and No. 5 Texas A&M coach Mike Elko had similar amounts of praise to give to the talent on Florida’s roster, heading into Saturday’s matchup. Something striking, however, is what Elko said of the upcoming contest.

Elko said that it is “an enormous challenge” and that “Florida is by far and away the most talented team that we’ve played this year,” in his Monday news conference. It’s an eye-catching quote given that Florida is unranked and Texas A&M won a matchup this year at then-No. 8 Notre Dame.

Napier praised Florida after their win against then-No. 9 Texas last Saturday.

“I felt strongly about the team in the offseason, and I think I finally kind of saw us put it all together in all parts of our team,” Napier said on Tuesday’s edition of Inside Gators Football. “There’s even more areas where we can keep getting better, and be more difficult to prepare for and defend and go against.”

Napier praised running back Jaden Baugh and wide receiver Dallas Wilson for their performances at home last Saturday.

Baugh carried the ball 27 times for 107 yards and one touchdown. Napier called him a marquee back and noted the need to give Baugh more opportunities.

Wilson caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, one a highlight-reel 55-yard scoring pass play. Napier called Wilson a “matchup issue” and said it would have been nice to have had him the first month of the season.

Napier was also sure to credit defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and the defensive staff in his news conference on Monday. Florida’s defense intercepted two passes from Texas quarterback Arch Manning and also sacked him six times. Manning had only been sacked three times prior to last Saturday’s game.

Napier also praised quarterback DJ Lagway for his performance. Lagway completed 21 of 28 passes for 298 yards, including two touchdown passes. Although Lagway threw one interception in the fourth quarter, his contributions were enough for Florida to upset Texas 29-21.

“You saw today how talented the guy is,” Napier said in his postgame news conference last Saturday. “That’s the guy I remember from high school. Elite arm talent, the football IQ is there, and he’s a heck of an athlete.”

Elko also praised Lagway, calling him an “extremely talented quarterback” who is playing better and “at a really high level.”

Elko said Florida’s offense is “really physical” and has “really talented pieces on the outside,” which he notes provides challenges for Texas A&M’s defense. Elko also credited the offensive line, which he called a “really talented group” that has “multiple NFL draft prospects.”

Elko, having noted that Florida has already played in two top-10 road environments this season, said the Gators will be “well-versed in what this is like and what it’s going to be like coming into Kyle Field coming off of a huge top-10 win last weekend. They’ll be full of confidence and certainly very excited to come in here and give us their best shot.”

Elko said his team (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is looking forward to the challenge against Florida (2-3, 1-1). Kickoff for that challenge is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN, and coverage will also start at 4 p.m. on ESPN 98.1-FM, 103.7-FM/850-AM WRUF.

