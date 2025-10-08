Week 7 Injury Report: Long List of Gators

Florida’s weekly SEC Injury Report was released Wednesday night, and a number of Gators were initially listed by the school as out or questionable for Saturday’s matchup against No. 5 Texas A&M.

LJ McCray (foot) and corner Dijon Johnson (knee) both carried “out” listings after suffering season-ending injuries, neither coming as a surprise.

Napier gave hope of a possible return for safety Aaron Gates last week, saying that they would take his injury day by day. However, Swamp247 reported that Gates underwent surgery for a torn labrum, so his season is likely over, as well.

Additionally, Napier said defensive lineman Caleb Banks has a long-term foot injury after re-aggravating a similar preseason injury during his debut against LSU. He, too, could be out for the season.

Ja’Kobi Jackson may miss his second consecutive week with an upper-body injury. (Ella Thompson/WRUF)

Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson was out last week, but is now questionable to return. On the other hand, freshman running back Duke Clark, who saw extra time in place of Jackson last week, is out this week. On3 reported that Clark sustained a shoulder injury in Florida’s 29-21 win over Texas last week, where he ran 39 yards on nine carries. Fellow running back Treyaun Webb remains on the list after undergoing hamstring surgery for a muscle rupture in early August, per Swamp247. The Gators will rely more heavily on redshirt freshman KD Daniels, who entered 2025 fifth on Florida’s depth chart, in addition to starter Jadan Baugh.

Wide receiver Aidan Mizell is back on the injury report after catching 4-out-of-6 targets for 18 yards against Texas, listed as questionable. Wide receiver Muizz Tounkara is also questionable. The freshman has played in the first four games of the season, recording two receptions and 12 yards.

It is unknown if tight end Tony Livingston will see time Saturday, as he’s questionable despite playing against Texas last week. The junior played all five games for the Gators, tallying six receptions, 47 yards and one touchdown.

On the offensive line, redshirt sophomore Roderick Kearney is questionable after playing in each game this year, logging 12 snaps at right guard against Texas. His loss would be a big blow to Florida, as the Texas A&M defense has recorded 18 sacks this year. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Devon Manuel is questionable but has not seen action so far this season.

Lineman Joseph Mbatchou is the only defensive player who’s questionable, but he didn’t play against Texas.

