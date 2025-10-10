Week 6 Florida Fantasy Forecast: Lawrence, Waller Start

For the first five weeks of the NFL season, Baker Mayfield was the only quarterback you could comfortably put into your lineup from Florida’s NFL teams. But this week, Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) quarterback Trevor Lawrence joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) signal caller.

Lawrence lit up the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) last week through the air and on the ground. He has officially played his way into the starting category in this week’s Florida Fantasy Forecast.

Quarterback

Must-start:

Another week, another Baker Mayfield start. It’s repetitive, but it bears repeating: Mayfield is good, and can perform in any matchup because of his dual-threat ability. He finished with 26.7 fantasy points last week, and faces an injured San Francisco 49ers (4-1) defense this week.

Can-start:

The stars are aligning this week for Trevor Lawrence. He has rediscovered his connection with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He has also started to take advantage of his mobility more. And, now, he is facing off against the Seattle Seahawks (3-2), who Mayfield threw for 379 yards last week.

Running Back

Must-start:

Running back De’Von Achane is the only member of the Miami Dolphins (1-4) backfield who should be in your lineup this week. The Dolphins play the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2), who have allowed double-digit points to opposing running backs in three straight games.

With Bucky Irving missing Week 5, Rachaad White stepped up in his place. The Bucs running back finished with only 41 yards on the ground, but scored two touchdowns while catching four passes. His matchup with the 49ers is a positive one, with Los Angeles Rams (3-2) running back Kyren Williams scoring 31.1 fantasy points against them last week. Expect another big week from White.

Etienne has rushed for fewer yards each of his three seasons in the NFL. (Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images)

Travis Etienne Jr. came back down to Earth in Week 5, only scoring 8.8 fantasy points. Expect a bounce-back this week. Etienne watched Lawrence steal two redzone touchdowns against the Chiefs. If he scores even one of those, his scoring last week is completely different. The Seahawks have allowed running backs to be effective in the passing game, so expect a good game from the Jaguars’ back.

Leave on the bench:

Leave everyone else on the bench this week. While multiple teams have positive matchups, each favors the No. 1 back, not depth pieces. Factor in injuries and it’s hard to see a role for anyone not mentioned above.

Wide Receiver

Must-start:

What is left to say about Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka? The Ohio State product is catching everything, and turning receptions into touchdowns. He was the highest scoring wide receiver last week, and should continue in his starring role with Mike Evans still on the sideline. His ceiling is even higher with Chris Godwin Jr. likely out as well.

Jags receiver Brian Thomas Jr. returns to the must-start category. While 12 fantasy points don’t jump off the page, Lawrence looked his way and Thomas delivered last week. He finished with four catches for 80 yards. In what could quickly become a shoot-out against the Seahawks, Thomas should get plenty of work, especially with Brenton Strange on the injured reserve.

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle has done exactly what anyone would’ve expected following Tyreek Hill’s injury. The Dolphins needed someone to step up, and Waddle answered the call. As long as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, Waddle should remain in your lineups.

Emergency Only:

After multiple misses on overestimating players, even the emergency section is getting stingier. Travis Hunter is the only player here this week. The Jaguars pass-catcher arguably had his breakout game last week, but he still only registered 9.4 fantasy points. We’re still in a waiting game to see how consistently Hunter will be used on offense.

Tight End

Can-start:

All the signs pointed to Darren Waller having a down game following his return from his 2024 retirement in Week 4. Instead, Waller scored another touchdown and finished with 18.8 fantasy points. The Dolphins offense is emphasizing getting him the football. If you were able to pick up Waller off the waiver wire, put him into your lineup.

