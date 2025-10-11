Florida Volleyball Defeats Missouri 3-1 in Dig Pink Match

The Florida volleyball team took down No. 25 Missouri in the annual Dig Pink Match in the O’Dome on Friday night, 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 28-26).

“I just think we also motivate each other to do our best when we’re out here because now we have to show everyone what we’re made of and play like we’re the underdogs,” UF middle blocker Jaela Auguste said.

In a moment where the crowd in the O’Connell Center was near silent, a video played on the big screen where the Gators said who they were playing for on this night of Breast Cancer Awareness. Most said they were honoring defensive specialists Ella Vogel’s and Emerson Hoyle’s moms. Hoyle is unavailable to play, but her mom delivered the ceremonial first serve before the match.

Set 1 stayed tight the whole way with eight ties. There were no lead changes, as the Gators (8-6,3-2SEC) held the advantage with 20 kills, two aces and just three service errors.

However, not much went the Gators’ way early in Set 2. After going down nine, Florida surged late to make it close, but the Tigers (9-7, 1-4) took the set 25-22. Gators coach Ryan Theis credits being near the student section for motivating his squad at the end.

Sixteen ties and five lead changes resulted in a 25-23 win in the third set for Florida. In set four, the Gators ended the night with a 28-26 win on the fourth-set point.

Outside hitter Jordyn Byrd led the night with 19 kills on 54 attacks. Opposite hitter and freshman from Serbia Milica Vidačić followed with 15 kills, four of which came in the last nine points of the match to contribute to Florida’s win.

“Milica’s performance was pretty exciting,” Theis said. “She started to feel it a little bit toward the end, so that was fun to watch. I think that was the propeller.”

Auguste also recorded 14 kills, four blocks and three digs to secure 19 points for the Gators, who showed consistency and power on the court. Florida ended with nine aces and 11 service errors, led by Auguste’s three aces behind the line.

“I feel like I go into every game with one goal, and I feel like I achieved the goal that,” Auguste said. “And the same goes for everyone else.”

Redshirt junior setter Alexis Stucky recorded a double-double, tallying 56 assists and a career-high 22 digs to show her versatility. Freshman libero Lily Hayes was all over the court, taking dig after dig and ending with 19. Outside hitter Kira Hutson also achieved a career-high 14 digs.

The highlight for the Tigers was just 12 attack errors. However, 57 kills led by senior outside hitter Caylen Alexander’s season-high 24 could not match Florida’s 71.

Florida stays in the O’Connell Center for a 1 p.m. Sunday match against Vanderbilt (5-8, 1-3). Listen live on 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

