As the wind blew the press box doors open, it also blew away the possibility of a win for the Gainesville High School Hurricanes, who suffered their fourth consecutive loss, 17-7, to Leesburg.

Thursday’s weather brought light rain and wind to Citizens Field.

Leesburg (4-3) had a 17-0 lead before GHS (2-5) finally added its first points in the fourth period after seven straight scoreless quarters.

The Hurricanes’ pass attack was minimal and that allowed Leesburg’s defensive line to stop most runs up front.

“We weren’t able to get enough tonight,” GHS coach Ian Scott said of the homecoming loss.

The Hurricanes struggled to move the ball. They even resorted to a tush-push variation, but failed to advance the ball.

GHS stayed in the game with several defensive and special teams stops, including a blocked field goal attempt and another missed Leesburg attempt.

But not before the Yellow Jackets added 14 points to the scoreboard with a 50-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jacob Kinsy to junior Domnique Beatty and a 6-yard screen pass to freshman running back Tramell Richardson.

“Everybody is out here doing the best that they can,” Scott said of his defense. “They’re trying their hardest. There is no penalty, punishment or disappointment in that.”

The third quarter was marked with a successful 47-yard field goal by senior kicker William Henderson to put Leesburg up 17-0.

The Hurricanes gained momentum with a 36-yard kickoff return, several designed quarterback and halfback runs and a short touch pass from senior quarterback Jai-Shawn Sanfrond to junior wide receiver Jyquan Wooden-James for a touchdown.

A blocked punt on fourth down deep in Leesburg territory set up GHS for a chance to cut the deficit to just one possession with a 35-yard field goal attempt, but it was shanked left.

The Hurricanes avoided an interception on their final drive of the game before time expired.

“We have to get them coached up,” Scott said. “They are trying as hard as they can. It is our job to put them in position to be successful, that falls on me.”

GHS (0-2 Class 4A-District 5) looks to tighten up its penalty calls and overall play for the remainder of the season at home. Next Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the ‘Canes face the Williston Red Devils (6-1), followed by district rival Ocala Vanguard Knights (6-1, 2-0 ) on Oct. 24.

