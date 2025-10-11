P.K. Yonge Football Continues Building Through Adversity

This season has been one of learning and developing for the P.K. Yonge School football team.

Friday’s 50-7 home loss to Specially Fit Academy out of Dover, Florida, highlighted both the potential and struggles for the winless Blue Wave (0-7) while falling against the Rams (6-2).

“We are young,” P.K. Yonge coach Willie Jackson said of the rebuilding program. “At some point, we have to grow up and learn along the way. We had chances in every game, and sometimes at the end, it gets out of hand. But for the most part, we are in the game.”

Jackson, a standout at P.K. Yonge who continued his playing success at the University of Florida and in the NFL, remains optimistic about the team’s future, emphasizing growth, resilience and the lessons that come with having a young team.

“Being a young team and having young players we usually poop out after the half,” Jackson said. “That was a good team and it is hard to tell younger kids we are still in the game. It’s just growing pains.”

The Blue Wave showed early flashes of promise in the first quarter when the Rams’ threw an interception. Eighth-grader Joey Lewis capitalized on the mistake by returning it for a touchdown.

Later in the quarter, junior Kelton Conley also snagged an interception and raced 40 yards before being tackled just short of the end zone.

Despite the exciting plays, P.K. Yonge was unable to sustain the momentum.

Turnovers proved costly for the Blue Wave, who recorded two fumbles and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a Rams touchdown.

The Blue Wave will host the North Florida Educational Institute Fighting Eagles (2-4) at 7 p.m. next Friday.

