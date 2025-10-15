A Night to Remember: Gators Soccer Celebrate Four Seniors Leaving a Lasting Mark

The Gator careers of four seniors were celebrated last Friday night after Florida defeated then No. 12 Mississippi State.

Senior Night was not just another game. It was a celebration of four players that have left a lasting mark on the program.

Throughout the week, the Gators were determined to win for their seniors.

“It means so much, especially because it’s Senior Night,” Addy Hess said. “We’re celebrating all our seniors because they mean so much to us.”

Each of them has left an impact, both on and off the field. Here’s a closer look at the seniors who have shown what it means to be a Gator.

Tatum O’Coyne

Redshirt junior Tatum O’Coyne had a rocky start to her Gator career. On Aug. 3, 2024, O’Coyne’s soccer career took a turn during an exhibition match against the University of South Florida Bulls. During the second half, O’Coyne landed on her left knee and tore her ACL.

However, O’Coyne persevered. After physical therapy and embracing her role on the sidelines, she scored her first Gator goal Aug. 24 this season, contributing to the team’s 5-0 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

O’Coyne is now set for her best collegiate season. In only two starts and 270 minutes, she has eight shots on goal with one finding the back of the net.

Lauren McCloskey

Defender Lauren McCloskey has been a crucial piece of the Gators’ back line throughout her collegiate career.

McCloskey has embraced her role as a senior this year. At the center of every circle, she is always seen cheering on her teammates, being the team’s ultimate hype-woman.

In 2024, she assisted Delaney Tauzel’s goal in the season opener against Western Carolina and played the entirety of her first start of 2024 against No. 3 Florida State. She appeared in 16 matches overall.

The year prior, McCloskey led Florida with four assists and appeared in 15 matches, earning 14 starts. Her consistency and presence on the field have made her a steady force in the Gators’ defense.

Charlotte McClure

Charlotte McClure has remained a steady presence in Florida’s midfield. The redshirt senior got her second goal of the 2025 season to lead Florida to victory over Florida Gulf Coast University on Sept. 4, driving across the midfield before hitting a 34-yard ball that landed in the upper post.

The year prior, McClure started eight matches and appeared in every game, recording a season-high 80 minutes at Missouri.

Njeri Butts

Njeri Butts showcased her skill on both collegiate and international levels last year. In Feb. 2024, Butts was called to be part of the Jamaica Senior National Team for a pair of friendly matches against Peru and Chile, appearing in both matches.

During her 2024 season with the Gators, Butts played in all but one match and made her first collegiate start against Oklahoma, proving to be a steady presence in Florida’s lineup.

All senior Gators earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll throughout their careers at Florida. Both Charlotte McClure and Tatum O’Coyne graduated with their bachelor degrees earlier this year and are working on becoming double Gator grads. The four seniors have a combined 177 match appearances at Florida.

The Gators now turn their focus to their final double weekend of SEC action, beginning tomorrow at No. 4 Tennessee.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Soccer, SEC, Soccer