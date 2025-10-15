Bothwell on Deck: Mississippi State’s Backfield Sets the Pace in The Swamp. 

Florida hosts Mississippi State for Homecoming at the Swamp. The key matchup: the Bulldogs’ rhythm and running backs. One major offensive threat is unlikely to play.



In Year 2 under Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State’s offense averages about 34 points per game, ranking in the mid-30s nationally. With increased tempo, more snaps and added pressure on defenses, it’s not peak “Lebbyball,” but the trend is up.



Fluff Bothwell, a 5-10, 230-pound transfer from South Alabama, has been a red-zone threat (6 TDs this season; 13 rush TDs in 2024—led the Sun Belt). His status against Florida is uncertain, and MSU hasn’t released an injury update.



Bothwell’s injury happened late in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M, when he was tackled after catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage. The South Alabama transfer was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was loaded onto the cart and taken for medical examination.



If Bothwell is unavailable or sidelined, Mississippi State’s running game shifts. Next man up: Davon Booth.



Don’t let the “backup” title mislead you. Booth, a senior, took an unconventional path to the SEC. He started his college career as a JUCO standout and spent a season at Utah State before making his way to Starkville. He runs with vision and patience, excelling at catching cleanly. In 2023, he had 805 rushing yards at 6.7 per carry.



After transferring, Booth led the Bulldogs in rushing for 2024 and returned in 2025 with extra eligibility year due to Diego Pavia’s lawsuit against the NCAA over rules that count (JUCO) seasons against a player’s Division I eligibility clock, arguing that this is an illegal restriction on competition under the Sherman Antitrust Act.



Through six games this season, Booth has 266 yards and four touchdowns (4.5 yards per game).



If Mississippi State confirms Bothwell won’t be available, expect MSU to rely on Booth in the inside/outside zone and use play-action to keep Florida on their toes. Booth’s game log shows short-yardage toughness, with 4 TDs already, and enough burst to punish overpursuit.



Florida’s plan: win early downs with interior penetration, build a strong second level and rally from the nickel against split-zone. Effective tackling in space is key.



History favors Florida (35-19-2-2). The Gators have won the last two, including a 45–28 win in 2024. Homecoming at The Swamp usually helps Florida.



MSU’s Lebby-led offense scores consistently. If Bothwell plays, he’s a tough closer. If not, Booth’s efficiency matters. Either way, Florida must stop early gains before the tempo builds.

Category: College Football, Gator Sports, Gators Football