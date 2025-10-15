Who to Watch During Florida’s Fall Ball

Florida’s baseball season was cut short after losing to East Carolina in the NCAA Conway Regional last spring. But Gator fans are in luck. They’ll get to see the team in action this fall with a new and improved team.

Some players were selected in the MLB draft in the summer and others entered the transfer portal. And, there are some new faces in the program through incoming freshmen and transfers.

Here’s who you should pay attention to during the preseason drills at Condron Family Ballpark (All fall practices and scrimmages are open to the public):

Right-hand pitcher Ricky Reeth, a transfer out of Notre Dame, is one of the new additions to the program. With the Fighting Irish, he had a career-high 4.31 ERA and struck out 43 batters. In his senior season, he only allowed 12 walks and five wild pitches.

Reeth is a huge grab for the Gators, as five pitchers entered the portal in the offseason, and two went to the MLB draft. However, Florida is still searching for some left-handed pitchers.

Ready to smash some homers, outfielder Blake Cyr is a player to know and remember during these fall games. He totaled nine homers, nine doubles, 45 runs scored, 34 RBIs, 26 walks and eight steals for his first season with the Gators.

Against Florida A&M, Cyr recorded six runs while going 3-for-3 with one homer, two runs and one walk, a season-high for him. He is someone to watch this season. He’s just getting started.

In his second season, first baseman Brendan Lawson is a player to keep in mind during the fall games. During his first season with the Gators, he led the team with 33 walks and ranked second on the team with 61 RBIs and 23 multi-hit games.

Lawson earned 2025 SEC Freshman of the Week two times last season. He was also on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Another player out of the transfer portal is right-handed pitcher Russell Sandefer, who comes from UCF’s bullpen. He posted a 49-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50.2 innings pitched and allowed only four earned runs in 20 innings.

Sandefer is a lifelong Gator fan and is excited for the opportunity that awaits him on the mound.

The preseason will be crucial for the team to make the College World Series. Fall practice and scrimmages resume for the second week as the Gators prepare for the fall games.

The first fall game is against Jacksonville University in Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

