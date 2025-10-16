Florida vs. Mississippi State: Strengths and Weaknesses

Gators football takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday for their Homecoming game.

The Gators are in the middle of their gauntlet of an SEC schedule, and are looking to get a win this weekend to improve to 2-2 in conference play. Florida leads the FBS on ESPN’s strength of schedule index.

This is one of Florida’s most even matchups of the season. Florida is 2-4 and has a conference record of 1-2 and Mississippi State is 4-2 with a conference record of 0-2.

The Gators are averaging 22.33 points per game holding their opponents to 19.83. The team has 1364 total passing yards with 725 yards on the ground.

The Bulldogs average 33.67 points per game. The Bulldogs have been more efficient on the ground with 1108 yards rushing.

Going into this game, Florida and Mississippi State’s weaknesses could leave an opening for each team to capitalize on.

Mississippi State’s strength comes on the ground with its run game. The team’s leading rusher, Fluff Bothwell, who has 465 yards, has been ruled out against the Gators. The Bulldogs backup, Davon Booth, is still a threat for the Gators. He was named to the All-SEC Third Team as an all purpose player.

MSU receivers have thrived on the deep ball this season, which has proven to be a struggle for Florida defenders. Four Bulldog receivers have a reception of over 50 yards.

The Bulldogs’ defense could also pose a threat for the Gators having eight interceptions on the season. The Gators have struggled with turnovers, throwing seven interceptions through six games.

The Gator’s biggest strength is their defense. The defense has held opponents to 680 total yards rushing with 3.4 yards per attempt. The Gators are led in tackles by Gainesville native, Myles Graham, with 34 total tackles.

The Florida receivers have also proven to be a threat, especially freshman Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III. Brown leads the team with 368 yards with Wilson contributing 131 yards in just two games.

Whichever team wins the defense versus rushing battle will likely win this football game.

However, with uncertainty about Coach Billy Napier’s tenure as coach, the question of how much gas this Gator’s football team has left could play a huge role in this game. If the Bulldogs get off to a quick lead, it may be difficult for the Gators to bounce back.

Florida is 35-19-2 against Mississippi State with a home record of 19-8-1. The two teams’ last meeting resulted in a 45-28 Florida win.

Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. with coverage starting at 1p.m. here on WRUF.

