Gators in the NBA: Preseason Standouts

Florida’s “Big Three” guards from its national championship-winning men’s basketball team were all drafted to the NBA: Will Richard, Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin. Two weeks into the Preseason, each Gator alum has played, contributing to their teams and increasing their roles.

Will Richard

Richard, selected in the second round by the Golden State Warriors, has already made a lasting impact on head coach Steve Kerr.

With each of the four preseason games the Warriors have played, Richard’s playing time has increased. He jumped from 15 minutes to 29 minutes over the last two and started in his most recent game against Portland.

Kerr expressed his excitement for Richard’s future role on the team and potential increased playing time.

“I won’t hesitate to put him out there,” Kerr told reporters in the game’s post-game press conference. “I have a lot of confidence in him already.”

Against the Trailblazers, Richard put up 13 points, shooting 60% from three. He also had six assists and two rebounds, his best overall performance so far. Richard told reporters that the Portland game was his first time running with the first unit, not even doing so in the practice prior.

Since training camp, Richard attributes Kerr’s growing trust in him to his ability to slow and simplify the game down.

“Throughout training camp, I’ve just been asking a lot of questions,” Richard said. “I know we have a vet team, so it’s for me to catch up.”

Walter Clayton Jr.

The highest-picked Gator in the 2025 draft has also made headlines so far this preseason. Clayton was drafted 18th to the Utah Jazz.

Clayton is averaging 27 minutes and shooting 100% from the free throw line so far. While his three-point shooting percentage has not been up to par, he is finding other ways to contribute.

Last game, Clayton had seven assists, following five assists in his game against the San Antonio Spurs.

In training camp, Clayton told reporters of the multiple adjustments he has had to make transitioning from college to the NBA, including managing the six-second shot clock difference. He plans to rely on the veteran experience on the Jazz to help him catch up.

“This is the next level so [I am] just learning the ins and outs,” Clayton said. “The vets have been helping me out a lot with [adjusting].”

Against the Spurs, Clayton had his most impactful game offensively. He had an NBA-career high of 20 points, shooting 50% from the field with only two turnovers in 34 minutes of play.

Alijah Martin

The Toronto Raptors selected Alijah Martin in the second round of the draft.

Martin had efficient performances in the NBA Summer League. In his debut, he had 16 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals to give the Raptors a boost in a 116-72 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Since then, his offensive performance has not been as impactful. While Martin has played in every Toronto preseason game, he has yet to make his mark. His best game took place last week against the Boston Celtics.

He came off the bench and played 20 minutes, putting up two three’s for nine points. His performance also included his signature fastbreak dunk to make it a six-point game in the second quarter.

With about two weeks left until the regular season, all three Gators are showing promise early in their NBA careers.

