Dooley Grades The Gators: Escaping Embarrassment

Pat Dooley, who co-hosts The Tailgate Show on WRUF with Jeff Cardozo, brings you the latest segment of Grading the Gators after Saturday night’s 23-21 win against Mississippi State in The Swamp:

OFFENSE: C-

FIRST HALF: The Gators (3-4, 2-2 SEC) were able to gain plenty of yards (268), but not a lot of points (13) in part because of the weekly touchdown nullified. Jadan Baugh was in his usual beast mode with 89 rushing yards which was great to see.

SECOND HALF: It was not great, but the Gators did enough to in the game. Baugh was a beast but Florida still looked like a struggling offense throughout.

FOR THE GAME: So, the Gators finished with 452 yards and only 23 points. That seems weird but you saw the game. This team seems to be striving not to score points.

DEFENSE: B-

FIRST HALF: Not what we expected, but still Florida only gave up the seven points despite allowing 231 yards against Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3).

SECOND HALF: Same deal. Give the Gators credit for making the necessary plays, but the defense fell back in the second half.

FOR THE GAME: Allowing two touchdowns in the second half was not a good thing, but the boys got it together when it mattered most which is all that mattered.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

FIRST HALF: Not a lot going on in a weird first half, but our man Trey Smack drilled a pair of field goals to put the Gators in front.

SECOND HALF: My man Trey nuking that 53-yard field goal was a HUGE part of that win.

FOR THE GAME: They were as good as you hope for them to be and Florida needed every good punt and kick.

OVERALL: B-

At home against this team as a touchdown+ favorite, you are supposed to win. We will see what happens, but this was hardly a game that made Billy Napier untouchable.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

