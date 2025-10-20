Billy Napier Timeline: What Led to His Firing at Florida

Billy Napier’s coaching tenure at the University of Florida came to an end when he was fired Sunday afternoon.

Napier, who was in his fourth season, was hired on Nov. 28, 2021, just a week after Dan Mullen was fired after starting the 2021 season 5-6. The coach signed a seven-year contract with more than $50 million guaranteed running through Jan. 31, 2029.

Napier ended his tenure with a 22-23 record, the fourth worst in program history and the worst for all coaches who Florida relieved of their coaching duties midseason.

“As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement Sunday. “Billy has been a trusted and important part of UF athletics. He is an outstanding man. I wish Billy the very best in the future, as he and his family deserve nothing less.”

Napier’s time started with optimism, beating No. 7 Utah. But he only led Florida to four more ranked wins in the next 44 games, all coming at home.

Florida ended Napier’s first season 6-7, including a loss in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. Not much got better. The Gators concluded the 2023 campaign at 5-7, with the highlight a win against No. 11 Tennessee.

Napier’s only winning season came in 2024, with much credit to the rise of true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators started poorly, and buyout rumors circulated, but Florida won five of its last seven games, including back-to-back wins against No. 21 LSU and No. 9 Ole Miss and a Gasparilla Bowl victory against Tulane.

In turn, the Gators entered 2025 ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press preseason poll. However, the lofty expectations quickly soured with a loss to South Florida. Even wins like Saturday’s against Mississippi State were overwhelmed by the disappointment of Napier’s questionable play-calling and game-management tactics.

Lagway was Napier’s best recruit, but even he’s been subpar this season, throwing another pair of picks Saturday.

“I’m extremely grateful for coach Napier and everything he’s done for me and my family,” Lagway said after Saturday’s win. “I’m thankful to be able to play for him.”

Some of Napier’s other big recruiting wins during his tenure were four-star recruits Eugene Wilison III, Myles Graham, Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III. In the transfer portal, Napier notably grabbed Ricky Pearsall, O’Cyrus Torrence and Graham Mertz, who were each central figures in his tenure.

One of Napier’s greatest strengths was his recruiting. So, one of the largest consequences that came with this release was the risk of losing current recruits such as four-stars Justin Williams and four-star cornerback from Windermere, CJ Bronaugh.

Napier’s status had been questioned for some time before his departure. After starting last season 4-4, athletic director Scott Stricklin released a statement standing by his coach, telling fans that Napier would continue in his position. Two days later, the Gators lost 49-17 to No. 5 Texas.

Off the field, one of the most notable moments that came in Napier’s tenure was when former recruit Jaden Rashada sued Napier alongside a Florida booster for making fraudulent promises of $13.85 million in NIL payments. The case is pending.

Florida’s next hire will be its fifth coach in the past 11 years.

