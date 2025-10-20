Gainesville High Falls to Williston

The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be far for the Gainesville High School football team. The Hurricanes suffered a 65-21 defeat to the Williston Red Devils at Citizens Field last Thursday to extend their losing streak to five games.The onslaught started early. Two minutes into the first quarter Williston senior running back Kameryn Manneh shot down the field to score a 17-yard touchdown.

The Hurricanes (2-6) answered when Dwight Jenkins pushed through for a 5-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.

Williston (7-1) took a 14-7 lead entering the second quarter when running back Omarian Walker ran for a 47-yard touchdown.

It became 21-7 Williston in the second quarter when Manneh scored from 10 yards out.

Joshua McClellan (12) throws a pass. (Kaley Mantz/WRUF)

The Hurricanes got as close as 21-14 with eight minutes left in the half when quarterback Jai-Shawn Sanford found a gap to rush 18 yards to the end zone.

The Red Devils responded with yet another touchdown and a two-point conversion for a 29-14 lead going into the half.

Williston sealed the game in the third quarter by scoring three touchdowns to the Hurricanes’ one to lead 51-21.

The Red Devils settled the final margin by scoring two more TDs in the fourth quarter.

Gainesville looks to turn things around when it hosts the Ocala Vanguard Knights (6-2) in a 4A-District 5 challenge Friday at 7 p.m. Williston will play at Newberry (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Category: Gainesville High School, High School Sports, Williston High School