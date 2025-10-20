Scott Stricklin, Billy Gonzales and Gators Players Focus on Future

University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin spoke Monday afternoon during a press conference in the wake of Billy Napier’s firing, which the team announced Sunday after Saturday’s 23-21 against Mississippi State.

Despite the last-minute interception to seal the victory, the result was not enough to save Napier’s job – and Stricklin spoke on the decision to dismiss fourth-year coach and begin the search for a new one. Joining him at the podium were interim football coach Billy Gonzales, quarterback DJ Lagway, linebacker Myles Graham and center Jake Slaughter, each reflecting on the transition and the team’s focus heading into the coming weeks.

Here’s what was said during the hour-long press conference:

Stricklin on Napier’s impact on the team:

“He’s leaving this place in a much better position than when he’d found it. From the quality of the roster, a lot of the support structure that our team benefits now. Whether it’s the life skills program like GatorMade, or other things, the kind of people he’s brought in this program have been top-notch.”

Stricklin on the current job market and how the search for a new head coach will be conducted:

“That’s my responsibility. The goal is pretty simple. We want to compete for championships, and not just compete, but we want to win championships.”

Stricklin on UF as a hot spot for young talent:

“People want to be at the University of Florida. […] Every coach on this campus will tell you that kids will answer the phone when they see it’s from the Gators.”

Stricklin on Napier’s buyout and its impact on future signing decisions:

“Resources are not going to be a reason why [we] don’t make the right decision.”

Gonzales on this expectations as coach:

“First moving forward, we need to get back to work. The results so far this season have not been up to the Gator standard. I have full trust […] in our staff to make the most of the season.”

Gonzales made a point to emphasize that the staff would not change drastically, but some coaching decisions would be made.

“Coach Calloway is going to be the OC, but I’m going to let Coach O’Hara call the plays. There’s a rhythm piece between him and DJ.”

Gonzales on the offense:

“I think we’ve got a lot of playmakers. […] Here’s the great thing about Coach Napier’s offense: We actually have an arsenal of plays within the system. It’s kind of basically picking and choosing, and allowing our quarterback to be in the position to do the things he does best.”

Gonzales on his message to players:

“You play for the patch. … You represent your name on the back of your jersey.”

Gonzales on on his opportunity:

“I’m going to be me, but I want to make sure that these guys know we’re going to try to put them in the best possible position to go make those plays.”

Slaughter on Napier’s message to the team after firing:

“It was a powerful message and we all greatly appreciate Coach Napier and the type of man that he was for us.”

Slaughter on Gonzales’ announcement that O’Hara would call plays:

“He’s one of those guys that works his tail off, he develops quarterbacks, he works with quarterbacks, he works with the entire offense. He’s a great leader. […] He’s got a great sense of humor and there’s a human element to him. I’m excited for Coach O’Hara.”

Slaughter on taking over as interim coach:

“He gets fired up. He loves his guys and he expects a lot out of them.”

Lagway on Napier’s departure:

“It’s been hard, for sure. Coach Napier recruited me here, and I’m forever thankful for him. But at the end of the day, you still got to continue to get better. Me personally, I got to continue to take each and every day as another day to improve on my craft.”

Lagway on working with O’Hara:

“I have a great relationship with Coach O’Hara and I’m excited for it.”

Lagway on his commitment to the Gators:

“I’m a Florida Gator. I’m focused right now. My biggest focus right now is these five games.”

Graham on mid-season changes:

“Losing your leader is not very easy, so it’s an opportunity for guys like us to step up and take control and take charge of the team.”

Graham on Napier:

“Coach Napier, he’s a great dude, and he taught me so much. I’ve learned a lot of lessons from him throughout my time here, even when I was a recruit. I wish him the best and I’m really thankful for him.”

Graham on spotlight following Napier’s firing:

“I’ve seen coaches leave. I’ve seen coaches come and go. It’s a part of the game, it’s a part of the business. You’ve just got to control what you can control and keep on rolling.”

The Gators are currently on their bye week before facing the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 1.

