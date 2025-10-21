Florida Fantasy Fallout: Stars Struggle in NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season has come to a close and the usual fantasy stars disappointed owners.

A rookie got on the board with his first professional score and an unlikely Tampa Bay Buccaneers target found the end zone for the second consecutive week.

Check out last week’s fantasy football winners and losers.

Winners

Jaguars WR Travis Hunter

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has finally found the end zone. Hunter closed out the Jags’ 35-7 loss with 20.5 fantasy points and his first career touchdown.

The wideout caught eight passes on 14 targets for 101 yards and the score. Despite Jacksonville’s lackluster offensive performance, Hunter had a breakout day. All three facets of his game were career highs for the Colorado standout.

Hunter’s 34-yard touchdown reception erased Jacksonville’s goose egg on the scoreboard after a scoreless 50 minutes of play.

The rookie accounted for 35% of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s 296 passing yards.

Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson

Johnson, the 235th selection in this year’s NFL Draft, now has a touchdown in back-to-back games. The wide receiver picked up his season high in fantasy points in the Bucs’ loss with 15.8.

With wideouts Chris Godwin Jr. out and Mike Evans forced to exit due to a broken collarbone, Johnson became a top target for quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was targeted nine times, reeled in four passes and added 58 yards.

Johnson’s 22-yard score brought the Bucs within one possession in the third quarter. His touchdown was Tampa Bay’s only one of the night.

As Godwin remains sidelined and Evans being out for 6-8 weeks, Johnson should be a top waiver-wire target and will have a larger role in the Bucs’ offense.

Losers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield and WR Emeka Egbuka

“Monday Night Football” was an opportunity for the Bucs to show the football world that they can compete with a top team such as the Detroit Lions with an injury-riddled roster.

That did not go their way as Mayfield did not perform as he has in weeks past and the lack of wide receiver depth caught up to Tampa Bay.

Mayfield posted a season-low fantasy points total at 11.12. He threw for 228 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Although, it was the lack of efficiency that slowed down the Bucs. Mayfield completed 28 of 50 pass attempts, frequently overthrowing receivers and forcing plays that were not there.

Similarly, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka finished with 9.8 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 58 yards, but was targeted 12 times. A handful of times Mayfield looked his way, the football sailed well above Egbuka’s reach.

The quarterback-receiver duo had a chance to dominate the depleted Lions secondary, but it was the latter that came out on top.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

There is not much to say about Waddle and the Miami Dolphins offense after their Week 7 performance in Cleveland, other than it being a disaster.

Waddle accumulated 2.5 fantasy points on just one reception for 15 yards. With wide receiver Tyreek Hill out for the year, Waddle was expected to take a major jump in the offense. Instead, four other Dolphins weapons saw more targets than he did.

Yes, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have posted his worst performance of his six-year career, but he should have relied on Waddle in various aspects.

Tagovailoa turned to wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge rather than his should-be safety blanket in Waddle.

The former Alabama wideout was coming off an eight-target performance in Week 6, and nine targets in Week 5. He averaged 19.4 points over the previous two weeks, slotting him for a top fantasy performance against the Browns.

What owners got was the complete opposite. Waddle has not seen fewer fantasy points since Week 15 of the 2024 season.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Because the Jaguars were playing from behind for all of Sunday morning’s London contest, Etienne saw a lack of touches.

He posted his lowest fantasy points total at 6.5 since Week 16 of the 2024 season.

Etienne rushed eight times for 44 yards. The massive dip in attempts can be due to coach Liam Coen and the Jags’ gameplan for the week surrounding the pass game.

Lawrence had 48 pass attempts, his most this season. He completed just 47.9% of his passes, but still amassed 296 yards.

It was clear Jacksonville decided to play a pass-heavy offense against the Los Angeles Rams, who have now allowed more than 260 passing yards three times in 2025.

With the Jags heading to the bye week, Etienne fantasy owners won’t have to worry about his minimal production.

