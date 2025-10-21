Gators Golf Stays Hot: Men Take Title, Women Close Behind

The Florida Gators men’s golf team rolled to victory at the Williams Cup, finishing 15-under to claim the title by a full 12 shots. Junior Luke Poulter and sophomore Zack Swanwick finished tied for third Tuesday at Eagle Point Golf Club, rounding out Florida’s dominant showing.

Through 54 holes, Florida was one of the two teams under par, joined only by Texas at 3-under. The victory marks the 33rd tournament title all-time in just 12 seasons under head coach J.C. Deacon.

For Swanwick, his third place finish and the tournament title mark his career-bests. In just three fall events, Poulter now has two top-nine finishes. Aside from Swanwick and Poulter’s finishes, three other Gators placed in the top-17.

Parker Bell led the next wave for the Gators, securing a tie for 12th at 1-over. The senior’s recent form has been steady, notching back-to-back top-15 finishes in the last two tournaments.

Both Matthew Kress and Trevor Gutschewski tied for 17th. Gutschewski shot an even 72, making it his second-best finish in his second career event. The freshman had a bumpy start this tournament, but was able to bounce back from a three-over mark in his first three holes.

Jack Turner rounded out the Gators lineup in Wilmington, North Carolina. The junior tied for 27th, which is only his fifth finish outside the top-25 in 24 career stroke play tournaments. Competing as an individual, freshman Parker Severs tied for 43rd at Eagle Point.

In West Point, Mississippi, the women’s golf team has wrapped up their second day of the Ally. After ending the first day on Monday, the Gators and Elaine Widjaja were tied for first.

Widjaja logged a score of 68 that featured only one bogey. After Tuesday’s round, Widjaja sits tied for seventh with teammate Katelyn Huber. Huber also ended Monday’s round tied for seventh after she carded her team-best fourth under-par round.

Addison Klonowski now leads Florida as she’s tied for third place going into the final day of the Ally. The Gators now hold second place in the leaderboard, just behind Arkansas and ahead of Vanderbilt.

