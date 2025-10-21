Paloma Peña Earns TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week

Following a second SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor, Florida goalkeeper Paloma Peña was announced as the TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week.

Peña is coming off back-to-back shutouts in SEC play. She notched 11 saves, her collegiate best, in a 0-0 draw to No.4 Tennessee. Those 11 saves put her third on Florida’s all-time saves in a match list. Peña also managed two saves in another 0-0 draw to Ole Miss in Florida’s last game at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Peña’s heroics have propelled the Gators to a seven game win streak, including an upset against No.12 Mississippi State. In those seven games, Peña achieved three shutouts, with two of those coming to top-15 ranked teams like Tennessee and South Carolina.

Peña is the first to win National Player of the Week in six years since forward Deanne Rose won it in August of 2019. Rose and Peña are two of the seven Gators to earn this honor, dating all the way back to 2007.

Looking to end the regular season on a high, Florida soccer travels to Baton Rouge to play against LSU on Sunday. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

