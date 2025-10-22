Florida Baseball Coach Kevin O’Sullivan Takes Leave of Absence

Kevin O’Sullivan, long-standing coach of Florida Gators baseball, will take a leave of absence due to personal reasons, effective immediately, the University of Florida announced Wednesday.

During his absence, associate head coach Chuck Jeroloman will assume O’Sullivan’s position as interim head coach.

“I appreciate the support of the University and athletic department,” O’Sullivan said. “I have some personal and family issues that need my full attention at this time.”

University officials did not disclose how long O’Sullivan will be away from the team. If O’Sullivan returns before the 2026 regular season, he will serve a three-game suspension stemming from his unfit behavior at Florida’s elimination game against East Carolina in June.

Florida has become a national baseball powerhouse with O’Sullivan at the helm, leading his team to nine College World Series appearances, six SEC titles (2010, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2023), one national championship and an overall win percentage of .671 (756 wins, 371 losses) over the past 18 years.

Florida will hit the road for its first fall exhibition game on Oct. 31 against Jacksonville before coming back to Gainesville to host Georgia Southern on Nov. 9. Jeroloman is heading into his seventh season with the Gators, having served as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator for the past six years.

“Coach O’Sullivan has our full support as he takes the time he needs to focus on personal matters,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “We appreciate his openness in communicating this decision, and respect his need for privacy.”

