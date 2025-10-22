Florida Soccer One Large Step Away From Postseason Berth

Four seasons into a project started by soccer coach Samantha Bohon in 2022, Florida has weathered the storm to get to where it is now, on the cusp of competing for an SEC championship.

The forecast is simple – after four matches impacted by lightning delays and seven matches played in the rain, Florida needs a win or draw in Sunday’s regular-season finale or help from its fellow conference foes to end a four-year postseason drought.

The SEC sends the 12 best teams to the tournament in Pensacola each year. The Gators sit in 11th place with 11 points from a 2-2-5 conference record.

The Gators (6-5-5 overall) have some breathing room, with three more points than both Auburn (12th place) and Texas A&M (13th place) heading to Baton Rouge on Sunday for a match against LSU (9-5-3, 4-2-3 SEC) at 3 p.m. (SEC Network+).

A win or draw puts the Gators out of striking distance for Auburn and Texas A&M and clinch a tournament spot. However, a loss makes things more interesting.

If the Gators lose, and Auburn beats Missouri and Texas A&M beats Kentucky, the regular season would end in a three-way tie. Each would have 11 points, with the Tigers holding a tiebreaker against the Aggies after beating them 1-0 on Sept. 18.

Because neither team has faced Florida, the final standings come down to comparing the number of points each team gained against common opponents.

In the three-way tie scenario, Florida would have more points against common opponents (6) than Auburn (5) but not Texas A&M (8).

The first tiebreaker criterion takes precedence, meaning Auburn’s head-to-head win against the Aggies places the Tigers in 11th place, Texas A&M in 12th and the Gators in 13th.

Then, there is one scenario in which Florida could move up from 11th. If Alabama (12 points in 9th place) loses to No. 4 Tennessee:

A Florida win against LSU moves the Gators to 10th place (14th points) and Alabama to 11th (12 points).

If Florida draws against LSU, the Gators still move to 10th place and Alabama to 11th. Both teams would have 12 points, but Florida takes the tiebreaker based on points against common opponents.

Bohon’s crew has an exciting Sunday ahead with the postseason standing 90 minutes away.

“We’re really motivated to do more this season,” Bohon said after Florida’s 0-0 draw with Ole Miss last Sunday. “We know we still have work left to do.”

